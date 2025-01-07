Everything you need to know about Glasgow bank holidays and school holidays for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are all the school holiday and bank holiday dates in Glasgow for your calendar during 2025

As pupils have already returned to school after the Christmas holidays, we wanted to help you plan out the year ahead and bring to your attention the next set of school holiday dates.

Here is a full list of all the Glasgow bank holidays and school holidays for 2025.

When will pupils return to school in January 2025 in Glasgow?

Pupils across Glasgow will return to school on Monday 6 January 2025.

When is the February mid term break in Glasgow?

Pupils will be off on Monday 17 and Tuesday 18 February with Wednesday 19 February being an in-service day.

When is the Easter Holidays in Glasgow?

Schools will close at 2.30pm on Friday 4 April 2025 for the Easter Holidays.

The Spring Break runs between Monday 7 April - Monday 21 April 2025.

Schools will return on Tuesday 22 April 2025.

When are the schools holidays in Glasgow during May?

Schools in Glasgow will be closed on Monday 5 May for the May Holiday.

There will be an in-service day on Thursday 22 May.

Pupils in Glasgow will also have a long weekend at the end of the month as schools are closed on Friday 23 May and Monday 26 May 2025 (May Weekend).

When do the school summer holidays begin in Glasgow?

Schools in Glasgow will close at 1pm on Wednesday 25 June 2025 for the summer holidays to begin.

When do pupils in Glasgow return to school after the 2025 summer holidays?

Pupils will return to school in Glasgow on Thursday 14 August 2025 after the summer holidays.

When is the 2025 September Weekend in Glasgow?

Schools in Glasgow will be closed on Friday 26 September and Monday 29 September 2025 for the September Weekend.

When is the October Week in Glasgow in 2025?

Schools will be closed on Friday 10 October 2025 for an in-service day.

Schools will be closed between Monday 13 and Friday 17 October 2025 for the October Week in Glasgow.

Schools in Glasgow will close at 2.30pm on Friday 19 December 2025 for the Christmas holidays to begin.

The Christmas holidays will run between Monday 22 December 2025 and Friday 2 January 2026.