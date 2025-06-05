New proposals have been submitted to regenerate the site on Sauchiehall Street.

Demolition work has halted on the former O2 ABC building on Sauchiehall Street leaving an eye-sore to Glaswegians and local businesses.

This week plans were published by Vita Group showing what the new look building could look like in the future on the famous Glasgow street.

Why did the O2 ABC on Sauchiehall Street close down?

The popular music venue suffered severe damage after a fire broke out at Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh Building in June 2018.

What does the new building proposed at the former O2 ABC include?

The new building on Sauchiehall Street would be over eight floors and include a basement. The House of Social would include student accommodation as well as a food hall, public courtyard, bar, gym and more.

Have plans for the former O2 ABC building been rejected before?

Originally submitted in 2019, the application to knock down the building from owners Obarcs No1 LLP received more than 50 objections.

A council report stated officials had agreed with the applicant that the “application to demolish the building should be placed on hold until a time when it was supported by a proposal for a replacement building”.

Has policy changed around tall buildings in Glasgow?

The Tall Buildings Design Guide sets out areas of the city where the council would support the development of skyscrapers, as well as outlining expectations on build quality, design, and aesthetics.

It also includes guidance around encouraging mixed-use developments, such as the inclusion of street level retail and leisure. Areas in the city centre which could see more tall buildings include Charing Cross, Anderston Quay, Trongate and Cowcaddens.

What have people said about the proposals put forward to develop the O2 ABC building on Sauchiehall Street?

Chair of The Alexander Thomson Society, Dominic d’Angelo, said: "The current proposal is substantially larger in height and therefore in volume than the proposal that was rejected eight years ago by the council on the grounds that it was too big.

"The new proposal completely overshadows the historic buildings in the area.

"The size of the building right next door to Alexander Greek Thompson's Grecian Chambers, which are currently largely occupied by the Centre for Contemporary Arts, is a big concern.

"It also completely hides the back of the Mackintosh School of Art, which is currently visible, even though shrouded in scaffolding, from the south."

What is the latest update from Glasgow City Council about the O2 ABC building?

A Glasgow City Council spokesperson said: “As the building is no longer considered dangerous, the demolition has stopped.

"The future of the site is currently being considered through the planning process. We are keen that the site is developed successfully, whatever that use may be.”