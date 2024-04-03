Everything you need to know about the average speed cameras installed on the M8 in Glasgow
New 'average speed cameras' were installed on the M8 in Glasgow yesterday - April 2, 2024 - here's everything you need to know.
Are the new speed cameras on the M8 permanent?
The new average speed cameras on the M8 are not permanent and will only be in place temporarily.
What is the speed limit for the new M8 average speed cameras?
Temporary cameras will enforce a 40mph speed limit on the motorway.
Where are the new average speed cameras on the M8?
The new average speed cameras on the M8 are in place between junctions 13 and 14 - Provan and Blochairn interchanges.
Why are there temporary speed cameras in place on the M8?
Amey are currently undertaking essential resurfacing work on the M8 eastbound on behalf of Transport Scotland - including the M80 slip road at junction 1.
Most of the maintenance work is done overnight to avoid peak traffic - when speeding offences are at their highest. The average speed cameras aim to control speed over a greater distance amidst roadworks.
How long will the temporary speed cameras be in place on the M8?
Work began on Monday, February 12 - speed cameras were installed on April 2, 2024. The average speed cameras will be removed when the essential resurfacing works are completed, expected to conclude in the next few months.
