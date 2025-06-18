Everything you need to know about the Glasgow Jazz Festival

The 39th edition of Glasgow Jazz Festival gets off to a soulful start today as it opens at venues across the city, officially kicking off five extraordinary days of music.

Running until Sunday 22 June 2025, Glasgow’s longest running music festival will present a show-stopping array of international talent and homegrown stars on stages big and small, with over 100 musicians performing across 35+ events over the coming days.

Leading the charge is legendary musician Brian Jackson, whose powerful artistry and iconic collaborations with Gil Scott-Heron have cemented his place in jazz history. Jackson headlines Saint Luke’s on Friday 20 June in a rare Scottish appearance.

Also performing this weekend is exceptional Grammy Award-winning pianist and vocalist Jon Cleary, bringing his signature blend of New Orleans funk and jazz, with a solo show that is close to sell out.The festival continues to champion incredible UK talent with Theon Cross, whose innovative tuba playing is redefining contemporary jazz.

Joining him at Óran Mòr on Saturday 21 June is Scottish drummer Graham Costello and beloved DJ Rebecca Vasmant. The artistry of sensational saxophonist Xhosa Cole will shine in the esteemed Beyond Borders show ‘Poesis’ – a commission with Serious, London which makes its Scottish debut in Glasgow.

The performance from members of the Take Five flagship talent development programme for emerging jazz and improvising musicians will also feature Scottish singer Lulu Manning.Glasgow’s own thriving music scene takes the spotlight as well, with performances by groundbreaking ensemble Fat-Suit, whose high-energy soundscapes are sure to captivate audiences as they play the music of iconic video games for the Óran Mòr crowd.

Matt Carmichael, one of Scotland’s most promising saxophonists, will deliver an emotive and exquisite performance on Thursday 19th June. Festival-goers can also look forward to offerings from Scottish vocalistMarianne McGregor andacclaimed guitarist Timmy Allan, both of whom bring a vibrant edge to today’s jazz landscape.

Timmy won a slot at the festival when he was crowned BBC Radio Scotland Young Jazz Musician 2024 winner and will perform at Nice n Sleazy on Thursday night before hosting the first night of the free Late Night Jam Sessions, which offer a platform for musicians to connect, collaborate and improvise.

In celebration of Glasgow 850, the special New Jazzwegians show at Saint Luke’s on Sunday 22 Junecurated by Fergus McCreadie will feature musicians from other parts of Scotland, England, France and Ghana who have moved to Glasgow to make their way in the jazz world.

Several shows have already reached capacity, reflecting jazz’s soaring popularity. Tickets for Rose Room’s 15th anniversary celebration, both performances by Colin Steele, and acclaimed trio Mammal Hands are gone. Shows will stretch out across the city, from Gavin’s Mill in Milngavie, to Glitch 41 at The Rum Shack in the south of the city, and Basement Jazz Cafe in the city centre to pop-up events at Hyndland’s Second Line Records.

Members of Scottish jazz instrumental Fat-Suit launch Glasgow Jazz Festival 2025 programme at new Hyndland record store, Second Line Records. Fat-Suit members pictured are Mhairi Marwick and Fraser Jackson. | Contributed

Jill Rodger, Director of Glasgow Jazz Festival, said: “We are thrilled to welcome audiences to the 39th edition of Glasgow Jazz Festival. The festival celebrates jazz in all its forms, showcasing the genre’s rich diversity and multi-generational appeal and popularity. The city will be alive with the sounds of the jazz world for five days, and with some shows sold out, I would encourage music fans to snap up their tickets and take the chance to soak up the magic of jazz in the heart of Glasgow.”

Timmy Allan said: “I’m very excited and honoured to be included in this year’s Glasgow Jazz Festival. I can’t wait to play with my incredible band which is Norman Willmore, Brodie Laird-Jarvie and Roan Anderson. The line up for the festival is incredible as well and it’s great to have my name alongside the likes of Matt Carmichael, Modern Vikings, Marianne McGregor, Fat-Suit… the list goes on!”Glasgow Jazz Festival 2025 is supported by Creative Scotland and the Glasgow 850 Festivals Fund and runs until Sunday 22 June. Visit www.jazzfest.co.uk.