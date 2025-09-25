Everything you need to know about the opening of UNIQLO in Glasgow in October

The new store will open on the busy Glasgow street at the beginning of October.

Japanese fashion brand UNIQLO will open a landmark store on Argyle Street at the beginning of October, near the entrance to the St Enoch Centre. The global retailer created a sensation when it opened its first store in Scotland on Edinburgh’s Princes Street in June 2024.

UNIQLO has chosen Glasgow as the location for its second Scottish store as part of its latest expansion in Europe. Final preparations are underway at the 22,500 square foot store on Argyle Street, part of the St Enoch’s Centre estate, close to H&M and Superdry stores.

The new store has a 44-metre frontage between the entrance to the shopping centre and the H&M store at 55 St Enoch Square. The grand opening of the much-anticipated store will take place on Thursday 2 October.

Declan McConville

The UNIQLO store, will be housed within two buildings - the former St Enoch Picture Theatre and an adjacent commercial tenement building. Both are part of the St Enoch Centre estate while facing onto Argyle Street.

Shoppers can expect Uniqlo’s full range of clothing for women, men, babies and children at the new store. In terms of what the brand itself has to offer, it is best recognised for its LifeWear clothing as well as products such as its ultra popular, viral crossbody bag. It may also have a cafe like the Edinburgh store for the Japanese clothing brand originally founded in Yamaguchi, Japan in 1949 as a textiles manufacturer.

The brand’s LifeWear clothing is known for its high quality and simple qualities, with items designed to be a functional base for all styles, tastes and settings. Many of the items sold by Uniqlo are also unisex.

The opening announcement states: UNIQLO Argyle Street will open its doors on Thursday, 2 October 2025. This new location reflects UNIQLOs ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, functional, and thoughtfully designed LifeWear to customers across Scotland. The stores will also introduce tailored experiences and services designed to meet the needs of each city’s unique communities.