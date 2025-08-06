Everything you need to know about the reopening of the Bellahouston Pool this week

The pool is getting set to reopen this week after being closed for almost a year.

Glasgow Club Bellahouston pool is getting set to reopen this week following a significant upgrade.

The Bellahouston pool will reopen on Friday 8 August, having closed in September 2024 for improvement works.

Glasgow Life

When will the Bellahouston Pool reopen?

The pool will reopen on Friday 8 August.

What has been improved at Bellahouston pool?

A more reliable swim - Behind the scenes, we’ve upgraded the full pool management system to help maintain better water quality and reduce the risk of unplanned closures.

Improved changing areas - New lockers and cubicles in the wet-side changing rooms make getting ready and winding down more comfortable for everyone.

Modernised wet-side toilets - These have been refurbished to better match the improved facilities, helping create a more pleasant visit.

Better air quality and comfort - New and upgraded air handling systems throughout the wet-side areas improve ventilation and help maintain a comfortable temperature in the pool hall and changing areas.

Easier access with new entrance gates - The new gates make entry quicker – especially if you’ve booked ahead – so you can get straight to your activity.

Better access to the pool - A new Pool Pod offers improved accessibility and greater independence for swimmers who need it.

Has there been any further upgrades in the building at Glasgow Club Bellahouston?

Air conditioning added to the spin studio - The studio is now cooler and more comfortable – especially during high-energy sessions.

Sports hall floor re-sanded and relined - A refreshed floor surface means better grip, clearer markings and an improved experience for all sports and activities.

Refreshed dryside changing areas - We’ve fitted new cubicles and upgraded the flooring, helping to create a more comfortable space before and after your activity.

New Changing Places toilet installed - This fully accessible facility offers more space and specialist equipment, helping improve access for disabled users and those with complex needs.

If you cancelled your Pay Monthly membership when the pool closed and are ready to get back into your routine, you can rejoin online and skip the queues at reception.