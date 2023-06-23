Everything you need to know ahead of Arctic Monkeys at Bellahouston Park

The Sheffield rockers will perform in the city for the first time since a headline set at TRNSMT in 2018

Arctic Monkeys are set to be back in Glasgow this weekend hot on the heels of their headling Friday night Glastonbury set.

There have been doubts as to whether both gigs would go ahead after the band cancelled their previous concert at Marlay Park in Dublin during the week. It looks likely that they will take to the Pyramid Stage for what should be an epic performance as they last took to the famous stage a decade ago.

What do I need for the gig?

Before heading to the stadium, fans must make sure that they have downloaded the Ticketmaster or SeeTickets app and ensure that their tickets have loaded prior to arriving at the venue. No screenshots will be allowed of tickets so definitely make sure that they are working on your phone beforehand. Once you view your tickets in the Ticketmaster or SeeTickets app, it is automatically saved so it’s always ready.

What time do doors open and when will Muse start?

Gates at Bellahouston Park are to open at 4pm with Swedish rock band The Hives Twin providing the support. It is not yet known what time Alex Turner and co will take to the stage but there is an 11pm curfew.

Can you take a bag with you?

Only bags A3 size or under (40x30cm) will be permitted into the park.

What items are prohibited?

No weapons

No drugs (You will be charged by the Police) “legal/herbal highs” are not permitted

No flares, fireworks or smoke emitting devices

No underage drinking ( Fake ID = confiscation & risk of ejection)

No drones, professional cameras, or cameras with removable lens

No glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (including hydration packs)

No folding or inflatable chairs

No laser pens

No selfie sticks/umbrellas/flags

No crowd surfing/circle pits. They are dangerous and cause harm across the full crowd

No food and drink

No throwing objects (including drinks)

No anti social behaviour - use the toilets

How regular is public transport to Bellahouston Park?

Bellahouston Park is serviced by three train stations which are Corkerhill, Dumbreck and Cardonald Station which are within a short walk of the venue. There is also a number of bus services which pass Bellahouston Park including the 9, 9A and 10 (First) and 38 (McGills) which drop off/pick-up at Paisley Road West.

Shuttle buses are also being provided by Happy bus from Buchanan Bus Station which will run every 15 minutes between 3.30pm and 6.30pm. It will take people back to the city centre between 10pm and midnight.

You can also jump on the underground to the gig but the subway will go off at 6pm so will not be able to be used for getting back after the concert finishes.

Can I use cash at Bellahouston Park?

The event at Bellahouston Park is a cashless event. Contactless / card payments only.

Are there rules around standing?