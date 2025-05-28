Everything you need to know about Clyde Chorus - including line-up, ticket prices and free travel offers
The Clyde Chorus festival is unique in its focus on Glasgow and the performers that have been shaped by the city. The festival begins today (Thursday, 29 May) with acts performing over three days at venues along the Clyde. as part of the Glasgow850 celebrations.
Clyde Chorus said: “The lineup consists of performers who are originally from Glasgow, have grown up here or who now call Glasgow ‘home’, and Clyde Chorus will highlight how the city has shaped them and helped them contribute to the legacy which the city is renowned for around the world.”
Where is it being held
The three-day long festival will be held at venues right along the River Clyde including - SEC Armadillo, SWG3 Warehouse, The Savings Bank, Box Hub Vennel, The Hilton Garden Inn City Centre, and Pearce Institute. With top acts appearing at each venue.
When does it start
The first of 12 shows takes place on Thursday, 29 May with the festival culminating in the Celtic Connections Night at the Savings Bank on Saturday, 31 May. Each day is packed with shows and fringe events.
Who is performing
Top acts from across the city and further afield are scheduled across the three-day event. Opening the festival is Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band at the SEC Armadilo on Thursday, 29 May.
You can also catch top acts including Nina Nesbitt, Lucia & the Best Boys, Kerr Mercer, Static, Lizzie Reid, Triple 01’s, Liberation, Paque, The Lou Hickey Band, Sarah Forrest, Mini Manoeuvres and so many more.
Thursday, 29 May - Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx - SEC Armadilo
Friday, 30 May - Triple01s - Box Hub Vennel
Friday, 30 May - Glasgow Mela and Glasgow Jazz Festival Showcase - The Savings Bank
Friday, 30 May - Feel the Groove - Box Hub Vennel
Friday, 30 May - Static - SWG3 Warehouse
Friday, 30 May - Tea Dance with Lou Hickey - Hilton Garden Inn
Saturday, 31 May - Nina Nisbett - The Pearce Institute
Saturday, 31 May - Lucia & the Best Boys - The Savings Bank
Saturday, 31 May - The Supernaturals - The Pearce Institute
Saturday, 31 May - Musicians in Exile, DLÙ, Ando Glaso Collective and Àrd-sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu - The Pearce Institute
Saturday, 31 May - Mini Manoeuvres - Box Hub Vennel
Saturday, 31 May - Celtic Connections Night - The Savings Bank
Where to get tickets
Tickets have been priced at £8.50 (plus fees) or £4.50 (plus fees) for all events to ensure that it is open to everyone. Concession tickets are available for children, students and pensioners.
You can get tickets for each of the events from the Clyde Chorus website.
Clyde Chorus has partnered with First Bus Glasgow to give everyone attending Clyde Chorus free bus travel to their event. You can claim your free travel here.
