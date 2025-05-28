Clyde Chorus kicks off today (Thursday, 29 May) with the three-day long music event celebrating Glasgow’s 850th anniversary.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clyde Chorus festival is unique in its focus on Glasgow and the performers that have been shaped by the city. The festival begins today (Thursday, 29 May) with acts performing over three days at venues along the Clyde. as part of the Glasgow850 celebrations.

Clyde Chorus said: “The lineup consists of performers who are originally from Glasgow, have grown up here or who now call Glasgow ‘home’, and Clyde Chorus will highlight how the city has shaped them and helped them contribute to the legacy which the city is renowned for around the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow is set to enjoy 7,500 free bus journeys next weekend as part of the Glasgow 850 Clyde Chorus celebrations. | Contributed

Where is it being held

The three-day long festival will be held at venues right along the River Clyde including - SEC Armadillo, SWG3 Warehouse, The Savings Bank, Box Hub Vennel, The Hilton Garden Inn City Centre, and Pearce Institute. With top acts appearing at each venue.

When does it start

The first of 12 shows takes place on Thursday, 29 May with the festival culminating in the Celtic Connections Night at the Savings Bank on Saturday, 31 May. Each day is packed with shows and fringe events.

Who is performing

Top acts from across the city and further afield are scheduled across the three-day event. Opening the festival is Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band at the SEC Armadilo on Thursday, 29 May.

You can also catch top acts including Nina Nesbitt, Lucia & the Best Boys, Kerr Mercer, Static, Lizzie Reid, Triple 01’s, Liberation, Paque, The Lou Hickey Band, Sarah Forrest, Mini Manoeuvres and so many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, 29 May - Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx - SEC Armadilo

Friday, 30 May - Triple01s - Box Hub Vennel

Friday, 30 May - Glasgow Mela and Glasgow Jazz Festival Showcase - The Savings Bank

Friday, 30 May - Feel the Groove - Box Hub Vennel

Friday, 30 May - Static - SWG3 Warehouse

Friday, 30 May - Tea Dance with Lou Hickey - Hilton Garden Inn

Saturday, 31 May - Nina Nisbett - The Pearce Institute

Saturday, 31 May - Lucia & the Best Boys - The Savings Bank

Saturday, 31 May - The Supernaturals - The Pearce Institute

Saturday, 31 May - Musicians in Exile, DLÙ, Ando Glaso Collective and Àrd-sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu - The Pearce Institute

Saturday, 31 May - Mini Manoeuvres - Box Hub Vennel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, 31 May - Celtic Connections Night - The Savings Bank

Where to get tickets

Tickets have been priced at £8.50 (plus fees) or £4.50 (plus fees) for all events to ensure that it is open to everyone. Concession tickets are available for children, students and pensioners.

You can get tickets for each of the events from the Clyde Chorus website.

Clyde Chorus has partnered with First Bus Glasgow to give everyone attending Clyde Chorus free bus travel to their event. You can claim your free travel here.