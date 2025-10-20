BAFTA Scotland has announced that Perthshire-born actor, director and producer Ewan McGregor is to receive the BAFTA Scotland Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television at the BAFTA Scotland Awards ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday 16 November.

McGregor has amassed an impressive list of film credits across his now over three decade-long career. From his breakthrough roles in British classics Brassed Off, Shallow Grave, and Trainspotting to the legendary Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, to starring as Christian in the Academy Award and BAFTA-winning musical Moulin Rouge.

McGregor’s film career has been highlighted by a continuous string of bold performances. McGregor has previously been recognised by BAFTA Scotland, winning awards for his roles in 1996’s Trainspotting and 2003’s Young Adam, as well as a nomination for reprising his role of Mark Renton in T2: Trainspotting in 2017.

Ewan McGregor said of being recognised by BAFTA Scotland: “It’s so lovely to be thought of for this year’s BAFTA Scotland Special Award, and I am excited to go to the event and looking forward to meeting with my peers there. Who knows, a new collaboration could be born out of such a thing! Thank you, BAFTA Scotland.”

Jude MacLaverty, director of BAFTA Scotland, added: “We are delighted to present Ewan McGregor with the BAFTA Scotland Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television Award; our highest honour. Ewan is a talented and much-loved Scottish actor who has captivated audiences here at home and globally over many decades.

Danny Boyle's directorial debut Shallow Grave, starring a young Ewan McGregor, follows three New Town flatmates whose lives spiral out of control when they find a briefcase full of cash. The film was shot in both Edinburgh an Glasgow.

“From his iconic performances to his advocacy and humanitarian work with UNICEF UK, Ewan has had a remarkable impact on and off-screen. We at BAFTA Scotland are thrilled to celebrate his exceptional body of work at the BAFTA Scotland Awards next month.”

In Television, McGregor won an Emmy Award for his performance as Roy Halston in the Netflix limited series Halston, on which he also served as Executive Producer. More recently, he was also executive producer on 2024’s A Gentleman in Moscow.

McGregor received critical acclaim in the third season of FX’s anthology drama series Fargo for his dual role as brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy. McGregor won both the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for his work on the show as well as receiving an Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

In 2022, he made his much-anticipated return to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the Disney+ original series Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor has also offered fans an insight into his persona off-screen through various instalments of his adventure series Long Way, alongside long-time friend Charley Boorman.

McGregor made his directorial debut in 2016 with American Pastoral, based on the novel of the same name. McGregor also starred in the film opposite Jennifer Connelly and Dakota Fanning.