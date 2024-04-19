Festivals near Glasgow: Kirkintilloch Canal Festival set to return in August
Dates have been announced for this year’s instalment of the Kirkintilloch Canal Festival.
The festival will once again return to the town later this year with the event which celebrates the heritage of Kirkintilloch set to go ahead on August 31 and September 1.
It is always a highlight of the events calendar in Kirkintilloch with around 15,000 visitors attending what has been to date a fantastic weekend of events.
All details are yet to be confirmed but visitors can expect a packed schedule with food and drink, live music, boat trips and fireworks.
Councillor Gordan Low, Leader of the Council, said, "The Kirkintilloch Canal Festival is popular with people throughout East Dunbartonshire and beyond, so I'm pleased we have been able to confirm that external funding has been secured for this year's celebration.
"Once again the focus will be on providing as many free activities as possible – including canoeing, classic cars, the Saturday evening concert with live music and fireworks, and more.
"The festival will take place at Southbank Marina and various locations around the town – including the redeveloped Regent Gardens – giving residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the area and attractions, while supporting local businesses."
