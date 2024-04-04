Pubs & restaurants of Kirkintilloch: 12 of the best pubs and restaurants you need to visit in Kirkintilloch

These are 12 of the best spots in Kirkintilloch to head to for a drink or bite to eat

Kirkintilloch was recently named as the best place to live in Scotland based on research on by independent buying agency, Garrington Property Finders.

The town is only nine miles away from Glasgow and has a great selection of bars, cafes and restaurants to head to for a bite to eat or drink with there being Japanese, Indian and Thai cuisines on offer.

A couple of months ago, we also looked at the heritage of Scotland's first new town - you can check out the history of Kirkintilloch through old pictures by clicking here!

Here are some of our favourite restaurants, pubs and cafes to visit in Kirkintilloch.

1. Nonna's Kitchen

Sit back and relax at Nonna's Kitchen and enjoy some tasty Italian dishes with the restaurant being right in the middle of the central city park. 126 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, Glasgow G66 1HF.

2. Nigiri

If you are looking to sample delicious Japanese food in Kirkintilloch, look no further than Nigiri restaurant who have everything from tasty sushi to classic Japanese dishes. 1 David Donnelly Pl, Kirkintilloch, Glasgow G66 1JD.

3. Ghiloni's Cafe

Ghiloni's Cafe has been established in Scotland for over 114 years and is the perfect place to head for an ice cream on a sunny day. 77 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, Glasgow G66 1NN.

4. Alessio's Cafe & Bistro

Alessio's Cafe & Bistro is a great spot to head to in Kirkintilloch for breakfast or brunch. We recommend going for their tremendous French toast but their egg dishes are also outstanding. 121 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, Glasgow G66 1JD.

