The final cost to demolish a historic building in the city’s Southside has not yet been confirmed according to a Glasgow councillor.

Demolition of the India Buildings on Bridge Street, which had floors missing over five storeys, started in April this year but a request over the final cost was asked by councillor Stephen Docherty at Thursday’s full council meeting.

In August it was claimed that demolition of the historic building could cost up to £1 million but during Thursday’s meeting it was confirmed that the final amount was not yet known.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly said: “A meeting was previously convened between building standards and the owners towards the end of September.

“It provided them with further background on the demolition, the high deterioration and the condition of the buildings and the need for emergency works to be undertaken.

“At the meeting an estimate was imparted as to how much the final cost of demolition may be and once the intermediate payments have been made to the contractor the final invoice is still awaited.

“City property has been meeting with the contractor to agree to this. After this the owners will be invoiced and the relevant amounts and the debt recovery process will begin. I will be more than happy to make public the actual amount once it is known but at this point in time we haven’t final invoice.

“It would be improper to give any final values right now.”