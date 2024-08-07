Firework control zones to be introduced in 12 Glasgow neighbourhoods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At least 12 areas in Glasgow are set to be first in line for a fireworks ban.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shawlands, Dennistoun, Toryglen, Woodlands, and Pollokshields are among neighbourhoods where applications to establish firework control zones have been submitted to Glasgow City Council.

The local authority is carrying out a consultation on the plan, which would mean it is illegal to set off fireworks in gardens or on any private or public land in certain designated areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People would still be able to go to officially organised firework displays but it would be illegal to set them off at home under new rules.

Glasgow Green is not hosting a Bonfire Night event. | vishnena - stock.adobe.com

The council said the deadline for giving feedback is August 18.

Areas where fireworks could be banned as soon as this year:

Woodlands

Shawlands

Strathbungo

Summerston

Knightswood

Alexandra Park

Toryglen

Linn Park

Cardonald

Broomhouse

Pollokshields

Dennistoun

Anniesland

Glasgow City Council said in a statement: “The Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act 2022 gives councils a new discretionary power to introduce Firework Control Zones. We as the council will oversee the process which will facilitate the designation of Firework Control Zones within the city.

“This is now the formal consultation process as stated in the guidance for consultation on FCZ. All consultations can be viewed on our consultation hub.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, city convener for neighbourhood services and assets, said in a statement released previously:

“Firework control zones are a new concept and it’s necessary we test the interest in having zones introduced in different places in the city.

“The concerns about anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks are entirely understandable and there may be other more effective ways of dealing with this issue, such as tighter restrictions on sales.

“But requests for firework control zones have been received and those people who have submitted applications for a zone are entitled to have their views properly considered and consulted upon before any conclusion is reached.”