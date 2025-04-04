Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The changes will come into effect later this month on bus services which operate across Glasgow

First Bus are making minor service updates to services across Glasgow, operating revised timetables to improve reliability using AI-driven timetables.

Previous changes using AI-driven software have led to an average 8.3% improvement in punctuality across over 30 routes in that time and they believe these latest updates will continue to create a better and more reliable service for customers throughout Greater Glasgow.

The updates will involve the following services: 4/4A, 5, 7/7A, 9/9A, 19, 34, 38/A/B/C/E, 41, 43, 46, 60/60A, 61, 75, 87, 88/88A/88C, 89/89A/89B, X3, X8, X85, X87, M3.

First Bus

The changes will come into effect from Sunday 20 April which includes services 61 and 75 increasing in frequency. Service 43 will operate between Parkhead Forge and Glasgow Fort from Monday to Sunday.

Service M3 will operate a revised city centre route and will no longer serve Hope Street at Savoy Centre. The service will now turn left onto Hope Street after leaving Renfrew Street before continuing to follow the normal route to Milton. All passengers who previously used this stop should board at Renfrew Street.

Chris Coleman, head of network for First Bus in Scotland, said: "This is a significant package of improvements for our customers across Greater Glasgow.

"We want to provide a service that is reliable, consistent and, most importantly, on time.

"We recognise the importance of building timetables that fit with the current live road conditions, so our customers know when their bus will arrive."