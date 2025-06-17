First Bus cancel Lanarkshire service following 'insufficient passenger demand'

First Bus has confirmed it will no longer operate Service 65 between Glasgow City Centre and Halfway in Cambuslang from Sunday 13th July.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The difficult decision has been taken following a period of over 12 months where the route has consistently had insufficient passenger demand, meaning it is no longer sustainable. The operator has already started to reinvest the resource into increasing the frequency of services and improving timetables across other areas of the city.

First Bus is committed to improving bus services across Greater Glasgow and, as part of that commitment, it has invested over £3m since April in additional bus, driver and timetable resources across the city to increase the reliability of its services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of these services are already experiencing reliability improvements of over 30% as a result of the changes, which will hugely benefit over 63 million passenger journeys in Glasgow each year.

Chris Coleman, Head of Network at First Bus Scotland, said: “Removing a route from service is never an easy decision, nor is it one we take lightly.

“Sadly, service 65 is no longer viable due to low passenger demand on the route. We have, however, ensured we have reallocated the resource from the route to others across Greater Glasgow which will help to provide more reliable journeys for millions of passengers in the city.

“For passengers who currently use service 65, there are a number of alternative services available for them to use to get to their end destination. Details of these can be found on our website.”

For further information, please visit firstbus.co.uk/greater-glasgow