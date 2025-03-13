First Bus fares set to rise across Glasgow

First Bus is changing some of the fares across its Glasgow network, including its Two-Trip, Day and Weekly tickets, from Sunday 30th March.

The changes are due to ‘inflationary pressures’ says First Bus, citing rising fuel and maintenance costs continue to impact the price of operations.

From 30th March, Adult Day City/Local tickets will move from £5.60 to £5.90, Two-Trip City/Local tickets are increasing from £5.20 to £5.60; and Adult Week City/Local tickets will go from £22.50 to £24.50.

The review of the First Bus ticketing options in Glasgow will also see changes to Single tickets, First Unlimited, and selected other fares.

The public transport operator is investing heavily in the running of its network, electrifying its Glasgow fleet with more new electric buses entering the network in the coming weeks, as well as using cutting-edge AI software to create timetables that make its service more reliable for customers by accounting for factors like congestion and roadworks.

Congestion alone in Glasgow costs First Bus over £10m each year in additional investment in resource such as additional drivers and buses on routes across the city to ensure the bus continues to maintain current timetables.

Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director for First Bus Scotland, said: “We know that a fare increase is never welcome news and we always want to keep ticket prices as low as possible. However, the reality is that we – like other transport operators - are facing substantial inflationary pressures across the board.

“We want our customers to know that we will continue to invest in our operations. Our end goal is always to keep improving services and make sure that our passengers can access reliable public transport.

“Bus is one of the cheapest, most practical, and green ways to travel. By introducing new electric buses and new ways to make our timetables more efficient, we’re working hard to make Glasgow’s bus network a comfortable and eco-friendly way of getting from A to B.”

For full details on all First Bus Glasgow ticket prices, please visit firstglasgow.com/fares