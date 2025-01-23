Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

First Bus has announced that no services will run during Friday’s red weather warning.

The bus operator said that following advice from authorities, First Bus will suspend the services temporarily across Great Glasgow.

Duncan Cameron, Managing Director, First Bus Scotland said: "Following strong advice from the relevant authorities including the First Minister and Police Scotland, First Bus will be temporarily suspending all services across Greater Glasgow ahead of the red weather warning.

“We’re advising all passengers to follow the advice given by not travelling tomorrow. Our network of routes will begin to be withdrawn from 0800 to allow us to return all vehicles and colleagues to their depots safely.

“These measures are being implemented in the interests of the safety of our people and passengers which are our utmost priority.

“Services will not resume until after the worst of the weather has passed and routes have been assessed as safe for operations to recommence. Pending the status of the red weather warning, we expect services to gradually be reinstated after approximately 1800.

“Please continue to visit firstglasgow.com and our Twitter/X feed for ongoing regular updates."

Red Warnings for wind have been issued for central and southwestern areas of Scotland on Friday, including Greater Glasgow. These are accompanied by wider Amber and Yellow Warnings for wind, as well as Yellow Warnings for rain and snow.

After Storm Éowyn on Friday and early on Saturday, further wet and windy weather is likely on Sunday and at the start of next week.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Storm Éowyn is a multi-hazard event, with snow likely for some, rain for many and strong wings for much of the UK. As a result, a number of weather warnings have been issued, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

“Storm Éowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue northeast across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening.

“It’s important to note that even those away from the immediate Red Warning areas will still likely see disruptive weather, with travel plans likely to be severely impacted, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.”