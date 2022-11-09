The project was funded by Unite Union members in collaboration with First Bus Scotland.

First Glasgow has unveiled its new war memorial garden at its Caledonia depot paying tribute to former tram operators who lost their lives in the First World War - with free transport for all current and former armed forces this weekend to commemorate Rememberance Day.

Unveiled this week, shortly before Remembrance Day (Friday November 11) - the garden features four memorials including a freestanding monument dedicated to workers from the city’s Whitevale tram depot - flanked by three plaques in memory of workers from the city’s Newlands, Dennistoun, and Langside depots.

All four memorials are originally from Glasgow’s tram depots - which supported the operation of one of the largest tram networks in Britain at the time of the First World War. The first motorbuses were introduced in Glasgow in 1924 and gradually replaced trams until 1962 - when the last Glasgow tram service operated.

The project, which was funded jointly by First Glasgow and the depot’s Unite union members, has been a key focus for teams across the depot

Paul Anderson, Unite representative at Caledonia depot, added: “Our members take great pride in the history of the company and the people who have been before us, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice representing our country during conflicts.

“Ever since I joined the old Parkhead depot, we have always had visitors coming to pay tribute at the war memorial and often people travelling from all over the world to trace family members. It’s something we have always taken great pride in and we’re delighted to have played our part in building this lasting memorial at Caledonia depot.”

The bus operator will also offer free bus travel to any and all current or former military personnel on both Remembrance Day (Friday November 11) and Remembrance Sunday (Sunday November 13). This means that any military personnel in First Glasgow and First Aberdeen catchment areas will be able to travel for free across the entire network.

First Bus staff and former members of the Armed Forces stand at the unveiling of the war memorial.(From left to right - Paul Anderson, Mick Connor, Tony O’Connor, Robert Sawyers, William David Greene

It is hoped that the free travel will help facilitate travel for Armed Forces personnel to attend rememberance services. To claim free travel, all current and former military personnel should show the driver their Armed Forces ID card or veteran’s badge - or just wear their uniform or their medals.

William David Greene, who spent eight years with the Royal Highland Fusiliers and later spent time serving with MPGS before joining First Bus as a driver, said: “I’m very proud that First Glasgow has provided the memorial garden, as it gives us a focal point to remember those that paid the ultimate price.