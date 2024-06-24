The bridge will connect the communities of Govan and Partick

The bridge over the River Clyde is set to open in early autumn with images giving an idea of how it will look once people start to use it to cross the river.

It has been designed in a way to be a swing bridge which will allow ships such as the Waverley to pass through. Once completed, the Govan-Partick bridge will link the communities of Partick and Govan together between points near Govan Cross and the Riverside Museum to provide a fresh connection uniting both sides of the River Clyde which have a historic link. When complete, it is hoped that the bridge will serve as another key component of the city’s active travel which encourages people to walk and cycle. It will also provide another local public transport link to the Riverside Museum.