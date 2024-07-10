First Look: Fixed span installed on the new Govan-Partick bridge set to open later this year
Glasgow City Council have provided a further update image of the new Govan-Partick bridge after the fixed span on the north bank of the River Clyde was installed.
After the instillation of the span, they say that it gives a “good preview” of how the bridge will look when it is fully open to the public in the early autumn.
The bridge has been designed in a way to be a swing bridge which will allow ships such as the Waverley to pass through. Once completed, the Govan-Partick bridge will link the communities of Partick and Govan together between points near Govan Cross and the Riverside Museum to provide a fresh connection uniting both sides of the River Clyde which have a historic link.
After the structure is completed in the coming months, it is hoped that the bridge will serve as another key component of the city’s active travel which encourages people to walk and cycle. It will also provide another local public transport link to the Riverside Museum with there being plenty going on at each side of the river.
