The bridge over the River Clyde has taken a further step towards completion

Glasgow City Council have provided a further update image of the new Govan-Partick bridge after the fixed span on the north bank of the River Clyde was installed.

After the instillation of the span, they say that it gives a “good preview” of how the bridge will look when it is fully open to the public in the early autumn.

The bridge has been designed in a way to be a swing bridge which will allow ships such as the Waverley to pass through. Once completed, the Govan-Partick bridge will link the communities of Partick and Govan together between points near Govan Cross and the Riverside Museum to provide a fresh connection uniting both sides of the River Clyde which have a historic link.