The multi-million-pound restoration of the A-listed Collectors Hall will form part of the 240+ room AC Hotel by Marriott Glasgow, on George Street, adding a new dimension to the four-star hotel. It is expected to open this summer.

The new events space will be sensitively and painstakingly restored, with period features retained wherever possible, which designers say will ‘seamlessly blend historic charm with modern elegance’.

Housed within the historic former Parish Halls building off George Square, The Collectors Hall will offer a versatile space accommodating 120 seated guests and 200 standing. Designed to host a diverse range of events – including weddings, charity galas, exhibitions, product launches, and private dining experiences – it will introduce an exclusive new destination for both local and international clientele.

The high-end venue will feature a dedicated private entrance on George Street, state-of-the-art AV and lighting facilities, a stylish canopied courtyard offering an ‘outdoor feel’ within an enclosed space, an exclusive bar, cloakroom, and restrooms, as well as a private dining space for up to 14 guests. Its showpiece will be an incredible glazed canopy over the main hall.

The Collectors Hall carries deep historical significance in Glasgow, originally serving as a venue where Glaswegians in need would seek financial help from the church in the 1900s. The restoration project will retain as many original architectural elements as possible, paying homage to the venue’s past while introducing contemporary sophistication.

AC Hotel Glasgow, which is operated by RBH Hospitality Management, is already a favourite with visitors to Glasgow from tourists to sports teams, associated sponsors, and major figures from the film, TV, and music industries and it’s hoped The Collectors Hotel will add a new dimension to its offering.

Craig Munro, General Manager of AC Hotel Glasgow, said: “The Collectors Hall is an extraordinary space, rich in Glasgow’s history that has lain dormant for some time. We’re bringing it back to life as a premier venue for everything from corporate events to weddings, product launches to film premieres. With its unique heritage, world-class facilities, and premium accommodation on-site, it’s unlike anything else in the city.

“Restoration and preservation of some of Glasgow’s history have been central to AC Hotel Glasgow, and this project is about more than just creating an events space, it’s about celebrating Glasgow’s heritage while delivering a first-class venue. From weddings in a grand historic setting to exclusive corporate events, it could easily become one of Scotland’s most sought-after venues.”

The Collectors Hall is expected to host more than 200 events annually, generating 20-30 new jobs across hospitality and culinary roles. A brand-new kitchen is also being developed under the leadership of Executive Chef John-Paul Giraud, ensuring an exceptional dining experience for guests.

By working closely with organisations including Glasgow Life – which promotes the city internationally – the venue also aims to attract high-profile international events and solidify Glasgow’s reputation as a premier destination for business and leisure tourism.

Munro added: “We see this as an opportunity for AC Hotel Glasgow and the city as a whole. There’s nothing else like this – a historic event space with luxury accommodation attached. It strengthens Glasgow’s ability to host world-class events and enhances its global appeal, and that’s something to get excited about.

Developers of Love Loan, the Chris Stewart Group, have already started work on the space.

For more on AC Hotel Glasgow visit marriott.com/en-us/hotels/glaar-ac-hotel-glasgow/overview

