First Look: Inside the new luxury sportscar market in Glasgow

For those in the market to drive something extraordinary, Arnold Clark LUXE, located at 6 Mossland Drive, Hillington Park, Glasgow, is the car retailer's newest and most opulent automotive venture yet.

Some of the most exclusive models produced by leading car manufacturers, such as Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Bentley, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Porsche, will be available on site.

Arnold Clark LUXE, which also has a branch in Manchester, will have a range of used supercars, electric supercars, executive luxury cars, luxury 4x4 cars, luxury SUV cars and more for customers to choose from.

Eddie Hawthorne, Chief Executive Officer at Arnold Clark, said: “We are delighted to launch a new, exciting sub-brand within the Arnold Clark portfolio.

“At Arnold Clark LUXE, we will focus on offering high-end, high-value used cars for our customers in our dedicated luxury car showrooms. Our customers can expect to find a selection of performance and luxury cars from a range of manufacturers.”

It was recently announced that Arnold Clark will be among the first dealer groups in the UK to partner with US sports car brand Corvette.

Located at the LUXE branches in Glasgow and Manchester, these showrooms will host cars specifically built for the UK market with right-hand-drive models available for the first time.

Visit an Arnold Clark LUXE showroom and speak to our team of experts, who can also arrange test drives of a range of models.

For more information, visit https://www.ArnoldClark.com/luxury-cars

1 . LUXE Contributed

2 . LUXE Contributed

3 . LUXE Contributed

4 . LUXE Contributed