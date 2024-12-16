Plans are underway to bring a ‘dynamic new social and entertainment space to Glasgow’s Clydeside’ on the Broomielaw.

The project, dubbed Clydeside Containers, is the proposed plans for a ‘pioneering venue’ crafted from repurposed shipping containers, promises to blend sustainable design with a vibrant mix of dining, drinking, and entertainment by the same hospitality bosses behind Max’s Bar, La Cheetah, Room 2 and Mikaku.

The plans, set to be submitted to the Council in the coming months, target a Spring 2025 opening, ushering in a new era for Glasgow’s waterfront.

Located along the River Clyde, this innovative project aims to celebrate the city’s industrial heritage while revitalising its waterfront for modern use. Clydeside Containers will be home to an eclectic mix of food vendors, bars, live music, comedy performances, and community-focused events—all within a ‘striking, eco-friendly setting.’

With plans to host live music, comedy, pub quizzes and everything in between, Clydeside Containers will be ‘a hub for creativity, collaboration, and fun.’

The venue also seeks to engage with local businesses and artists, offering opportunities to showcase their talents and products. By prioritising locally sourced ingredients and collaborating with Glasgow-based suppliers, Clydeside Containers will ‘provide a platform for small businesses to thrive.’

The economic impact of Clydeside Containers is expected to be ‘significant.’ The development will create jobs during construction and long-term employment opportunities in areas such as hospitality, event management, and maintenance.

Plans for Clydeside Containers will be submitted to Glasgow City Council in the coming months, with the venue expected to open its doors in Spring 2025.

The project team invites the community to stay updated on developments through social media and looks forward to creating a space that will enhance Glasgow’s reputation as a city of innovation, culture, and hospitality.

Commenting, Director Dario Bernardi said: “We were delighted to break ground on the site this week, marking a significant milestone for the project. We believe these exciting plans for Clydeside Containers will not only transform the Clydeside into a vibrant social hub but also provide meaningful benefits to the local community and economy.

“This project is the first-of-its-kind in Glasgow and developments like this on the Clydeside have been long awaited. Clydeside Containers celebrates Glasgow’s past while looking toward its future, and we’re excited to work closely with the Council and local stakeholders to bring our vision to life.”

1 . Perspective from the Clyde Craig Archibald

2 . Seating area and food vendors Craig Archibald

3 . View from the stage Craig Archibald

4 . An internal view Craig Archibald