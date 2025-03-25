Following a £750,000 investment in structural renovations and interior design, this extraordinary refurbishment elevates the award-winning RAD Hotel Group’s signature hospitality and sophisticated design. With floor to ceiling windows framing magnetic unparalleled views of the Firth of Clyde and the Isle of Arran, the romantic space has been meticulously designed to create a showstopping setting for unforgettable coastal celebrations.

Designed to impress, the new Firth Pavilion wedding suite exudes opulence and grandeur, with sumptuous textures, rich tones, and refined finishes creating an atmosphere of modern luxury.

Guests will be captivated by bespoke lighting, handcrafted detailing, and plush furnishings that seamlessly enhance the natural beauty of its panoramic seafront backdrop and Victorian grandeur.

The Seamill Hydro and its design team have placed future brides and grooms at the heart of their vision, crafting a warm and sophisticated space that seamlessly transitions from day to night, by the sea, whatever the season. Enhancing the guest experience for weddings, two new bars have been added to the function suite and ceremony room with brand new expansive sea views and comfortable luxe seating for wedding guests to enjoy those picture-perfect special moments throughout the day.

The first images of the Firth Pavilion offer a first glamorous glimpse into the luxurious details that await later this spring. To celebrate, the hotel is inviting brides and grooms-to-be to enjoy an exclusive preview experience this April, complete with a complimentary glass of fizz as they soak in the opulent interiors and breathtaking coastal views.

The RAD Hotel Group’s commitment to impeccable design has been brought to life by hospitality interior specialists, Lucid Interiors, who have worked closely with Vivien and Robert Kyle, independent owners of The RAD Hotel Group, to realise their vision for an exceptional, contemporary wedding venue.

Vivien Kyle, co-owner of The RAD Hotel Group said: "We wanted to create a space that feels as special as the moments our couples will celebrate here at Seamill Hydro. The Firth Pavilion has always been a breathtaking setting, made even more magical through thoughtful design that blends timeless elegance with those incredible, showstopping seafront views.

"Every little detail has been designed with our brides and grooms in mind, from the soft, luxurious fabrics we’ve chosen, to the warm glow of the lighting that shifts seamlessly from day to night. We can’t wait to welcome couples in for a glass of fizz and help them picture their dream wedding by the Ayrshire coast."

Beyond the wedding suite transformation, The RAD Hotel Group has announced ambitious plans to renovate Seamill Hydro’s spa facilities, with work expected to commence next year, further reinforcing its status as one of Scotland’s premier luxury hotel and wedding group.

Couples can now be among the first to tour the new Firth Pavilion wedding suite, experiencing the stylish seafront setting first-hand while enjoying a celebratory glass of fizz.

The 2026 Seamill Hydro Wedding Diary is now officially open, with availability for exclusive private viewings of this spectacular new Firth Pavilion. To book a tour, simply head to https://seamillhydro.co.uk/weddings/book-a-showround/

