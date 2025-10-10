Sanctuary Scotland completes first phase of The Victoria redevelopment in Glasgow

Sanctuary Scotland has announced the completion of the first phase of The Victoria, a major redevelopment of the former Victoria Infirmary site in Glasgow’s Southside.

The £29.3 million project marks a significant milestone in transforming the historic Battlefield location into a new residential community.

Phase one of the development has delivered 136 affordable homes alongside 11 commercial units, creating a mix of housing options. The completed homes include 43 for social rent, 61 mid-market rental apartments, and 32 New Supply Shared Equity (NSSE) homes - all of which are now fully occupied. Sanctuary Scotland manages all rental properties within this phase.

Nigel Wilcock, Chair of Sanctuary Scotland, said the project is “breathing new life into this historic site,” adding that residents have expressed delight with their new homes and surroundings. He also acknowledged the partnership with Glasgow City Council, whose support and funding have been “crucial in delivering accessible and affordable housing” amid ongoing shortages.

Glasgow City Council contributed £15.7 million toward the first phase. Councillor Ruairi Kelly, the city’s convener for housing and development, highlighted the project’s impact, saying the redevelopment provides “high-quality, much-needed homes” that cater to diverse housing needs and promote opportunities for first-time buyers.

Ruairi said: “The redevelopment of the former Victoria Infirmary site has brought many new high-quality and much-needed homes to Glasgow, with a third of these being affordable flats for both social and mid-market rent, with some shared equity homes among these. As a result, the development – one the council provided over half of the development costs for – meets the needs of a wide range of people and families and enables home ownership for first-time buyers. We can look forward to the redevelopment of the remainder of the site contributing to the regeneration of the area and helping to meet the city’s housing needs.”

With phase one now complete, attention has turned to phase two, where restoration work is progressing on the site’s historic hospital buildings—known as the Nightingale Collection. Early reservations for these new homes are already being taken through Sanctuary’s private housing arm, Beech Grove Homes.