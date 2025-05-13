First statue removed from George Square as redevelopment work gets underway

If you have passed by George Square recently you will have noticed that the perimeter hoardings are now in place - a start to its 18-month redevelopment. This month we will see the Square's statues being removed for restoration and storage by contractor Rupert Harris, before the Square is then handed over to the public realm contractors Rainton Construction who will begin carrying out the main restoration works from the start of June.

The taxi rank in front of the Millenium Hotel will remain in place during the construction of the Square. Pedestrian access around the Square will also be maintained around its outer pavements. The work on George Square will deliver a new stone surface throughout; informal play areas for children in sensory gardens in the eastern area; a raised lawn platform; new trees species will be planted to add to the existing Norway maple and cherry trees in the Square; new seating added to the remembrance benches; and feature lighting. A water feature was dropped from the final plans due to budget restrictions.

The first statues removed was a figure of Robert Burns. The 11 statues will undergo restoration before being returned to the finished square from July 2027. Work will be carried out over two phases, with George Square, St Vincent Place and West George Street due for completion by August 2026. Cochrane Street and sections of George Street and North Hanover Street are set to be finished in spring 2027. The location of the statues in the revamped square has not been confirmed.

You can read more about the history behind the 11 statues in George Square below.

1 . Sir Robert Peel Former Prime Minister Sir Robert Peel entered parliament as a Tory in 1809. As Home Secretary from 1822, he was instrumental in the reform of the criminal law and in 1829 he introduced into London the improved Police which he had established in Ireland. The decision to erect a monument to Sir Robert Peel in Glasgow was made at a public meeting in the Trades Hall. The statue was erected in June 1859. | Declan McConville

2 . William Ewart Gladstone Four times Prime Minister William Ewart Gladstone was born in Liverpool and began his parliamentary career in 1832. The unveiling of the statue took place in October 1902 with the ceremony being performed by Earl of Rosebery. The statue was moved to its current location in 1923 during the construction of the Cenotaph. | Declan McConville

3 . James Oswald James Oswald was one of the first Glasgow MPS to the reformed parliament in 1831. The statue was unveiled in 1856 in Charing Cross, with Marochetti's statue being moved to George Square in 1875. | Declan McConville