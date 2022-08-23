Five Glasgow children were hit by a car on Monday 22 August.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five children were hospitalised after they were allegedly struck by a vehicle in the Blackhill area of Glasgow on Monday evening.

Videos on social media showed emergency services at the scene of the incident, and crowds of people were seen gathering on the pavement with police vans on site.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five children were taken to the Royal Hospital for Children after emergency services were called to the scene.

Labour councillor for Glasgow North East Maureen Burke said: “Just seeing reports of the terrible incident that has happened within the Blackhill area tonight.

“Councillor Sharon Greer and I are thinking of the families at this time. Thanks to the emergency services attending the scene.”

Scottish Labour MSP Paul Sweeney added: “A truly horrendous thing to have happened in Blackhill tonight.

“I hope that the injuries suffered by the young people hit by the car aren’t serious, and that they all make a full recovery.

“Prayers for them, their friends and families who received such upsetting news this evening.”

Here is everything we know so far about the incident.

Where did the incident take place?

The incident happened in the Blackhill area of Glasgow..

Emergency services were called to the Provanmill Road area at around 5:40pm on Monday.

Have there been any arrests?

A 34 year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

What is the condition of the five children hospitalised?

Little information is known about the young people, and what their current condition is.

What have the police said?

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.40pm on Monday, 22 August, police were called to a report of five youths struck by a car on Provanmill Road, Glasgow.

“Officers attended and the five youths were taken to the Royal Hospital for Children.