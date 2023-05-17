Five people injured at Glasgow train station after escalator fault

Emergency services were called to the train station this morning.

A technical fault with an escalator at a busy city centre train station has resulted in injuries to commuters.

Emergency services responded to the incident at Argyle Street station this morning around 9am after staff became aware of a malfunction.

Five people were treated at the scene. Four of the injured were taken to hospital.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report that an escalator had malfunctioned at Argyle station shortly after 9am this morning.

“Five people were treated for minor injuries and four of those were taken to hospital. The Office of Road and Rail have been notified of the incident.”