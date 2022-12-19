There is ample opportunities for people to sample the fine food that is available in Glasgow - here’s five places that can crave those requirements.

Fancy a warm-up prior to your traditional Christmas Dinner this Sunday or haven’t sorted out the festive work day/night out yet?

Here is five places that will get the belly rumbling and leave you full but also excited for more turkey with all the trimmings come Sunday.

1. Kelp

The concept behind Kelp Restaurant is to bring a taste of some of Scotland’s best and most sustainably sourced seafood to Glasgow’s table.

Kelp’s ethos is simple, striving to deliver “refined comfort” in an urban setting. So sit back and enjoy a dram or tuck into some of Scotland’s best offerings from Barra to Ardnamurchan.

Kelp prides itself on sourcing fresh and sustainable, unique and artisan products from the Highlands and Islands. Nearly each distinct type of seafood comes from a different location in Scotland to ensure the best possible produce. From trout netted in Tobermory to langoustines caught off the shore of Skye, all seafood is sourced responsibly.

With a prime location directly across from the Theatre Royal, Kelp is perfectly placed for pre-theatre refreshments, festive lunches, elegant dinners and everything in between.

Where to go: 114 Cowcaddens Rd, Glasgow, G4 0HL

Get in touch: visit kelp-restaurant.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook

2. Mamasan

Mamasan Glasgow has curated a brand-new collection of beautiful Southeast Asian inspired dishes with a Christmas twist. The three-course festive menu is £39.50, with a drink reception and bespoke packages available upon request.

Guests can enjoy delicious starters including gin-cured salmon, Thai fried chicken, beef carpaccio, salt and pepper cauliflower, edamame hummus and of course, turkey.

For main, indulge in the coal-roasted satay chicken supreme, green curry of turkey ballotine or roasted squash, char sui pork tomahawk, or the 10oz flat iron steak.

To finish off, try the coconut and peanut chocolate delice or the cranberry cheesecake with Biscoff crumb and cherry sorbet.

Where to go: 222, 224 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 3BX

Get in touch: visit mamasan.uk, and click here to treat a loved one to a Mamasan gift card

3. Ardnamurchan Scottish Restaurant and Bar

Ardnamurchan Scottish Restaurant and Bar on Hope Street is offering some of the best of Scotland’s food and drinks this Christmas and New Year.

Enjoy the two-course Christmas lunch menu from £21pp, or get Christmas dinner from £30pp. Get ready to bring in the bells with a Hogmanay dinner at £50pp, which includes four courses and a glass of fizz.

Alternatively, pop in on new years day for Ardnamurchan’s special menu of three courses for £25, including traditional New Year’s day steak pie! Nollaig Chridheil!

Where to go: 325 Hope St, Glasgow, G2 3PT

Get in touch: visit ardnamurchan.biz and follow on Facebook

4. Divans Darber

If you’re looking for fresh, authentic Indian cuisine this festive season, then look no further than Divans Darbar - a special place for all food lovers.

Locals and visitors to the city are in for a treat as Divans Darbar’s highly-trained chefs create special dishes using the finest ingredients for a fine dining experience you won’t forget.

Whether it’s Christmas parties, family and friends getting together, a delicious takeaway or delivery, the same high quality food will have your taste buds dancing.

The Darbar is the choice for curry lovers in Glasgow, the curry capital of Scotland.

Where to go: 1348 Maryhill Rd, Wyndford, Glasgow, G20 9DG

Get in touch: visit divansdarbar.com and follow on Facebook

5. Pizza Punk

The unlimited-topping, San Franciscan sourdough pizza brand, Pizza Punks has launched two new festive deals in time for Christmas.

For only £25pp, guests can feast on a starter, any Punk’d up pizza or pasta dish and a pint of Pravha or glass of Prosecco.

Get the Punk’d party started with the £40pp festive deal for a starter, any Punk’d up pizza or pasta and four pints of Prahva or glasses of Prosecco.

Try special festive pizzas with toppings including pigs in blankets - candied in hot chilli honey - or a full Christmas dinner!

Where to go: 90 St Vincent St, Glasgow, G2 5UB

Get in touch: visit pizzapunks.co.uk and click here to buy a pizza-lover a Pizza Punks gift card

