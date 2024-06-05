Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals to build 14 new flats on a derelict site in Finnieston have been given the go ahead despite concerns from local residents.

The development, which will also include two ground floor commercial units, amenity decking and cycling parking provision, will be situated on 1017 Argyle Street near the active railway line.

It comes after a previous planning application to redevelop the site was rejected in November 2022 by Glasgow City Council. An appeal was then made to the Scottish Government reporter who agreed the then proposals were unsuitable.

More than 30 objections have since been submitted to the council’s planning department regarding the new application with proposals attracting criticism from Finnieston residents who claimed the building would not be a suitable design for a conservation area, that the scale of the building was too large and the decking to the rear of the property would infringe on people’s privacy in the already existing tenement blocks.

Despite these concerns, members of the planning committee deemed the proposal a suitable one.

During the meeting, councillor Imran Alam said: “The applicant has obviously gone back and rejigged the plans to make it more acceptable to what the planning department had initially asked them to do on what would otherwise be a derelict site that has remained a derelict site for a very long time.

“I think they have done the best that they can to maintain the preservation of the area as well. I know we have objections but bear in mind that just around the corner we recently passed a big plan for flats opposite Skypark.

“I think there is a lot of development going into this area which is great for Finnieston. Transport links are very close by and it is an excellent location.

“You will probably see that the people who will move into the development will be the ones who rely on public transport or cycling so the fact that there are 18 parking areas for bikes inside the building is definitely a plus as well.

“I am happy to give my support to this application.”

Councillor Thomas Kerr added: “I think this does look like a good development. It is obviously on a derelict site which is good as that is the sort of place we need to keep building to tackle the housing emergency.

“I also want to commend the developers for coming up with this new proposal which I think is actually quite a nice finish at the end.

“Considering the issues we are facing in the city with housing in particular – this is the perfect site to try and get something built on and I do think the final finish looks really good and strong.

“I would be supportive of this application going forward.”