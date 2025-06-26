FlixBus launches new multi-stop bus service between Glasgow and Edinburgh
Popular coach provider FlixBus is announcing the launch of a new multi-stop bus service between Glasgow and Edinburgh.
New stops, including Princes Street, Haymarket Station, Edinburgh Zoo, Corstorphine Drum Brae, Ratho Station, and Newhouse Park and Ride, will now be available for passengers on the FlixBus network.
Departing every 30 – 35 minutes throughout the day between Edinburgh Bus Station and Glasgow Buchanan Bus Station, the route will launch on Monday, 7 July.
In addition to its two city centre stops, the route will connect key locations including Livingston, Harthill, and Edinburgh's West End, offering passengers more convenient travel options.
Tickets on the route start at just £3.49, while travel is completely free on the FlixBus Scotland network for Young Scots under 22, over 60s with a bus pass and anyone with a valid National Entitlement Card (NEC).
Andreas Schorling, Senior Managing Director of FlixBus UK, said: “The launch of this route marks the next phase of our growth journey in Scotland, providing a service tailored to the needs of local people, offering a fantastic customer experience through our constant focus on passengers.
“Adding these destinations will bring convenient, frequent FlixBus journeys to those living outside of city centres, perfect for everyone from commuters to university students and day trips.”
Full route stop list: Glasgow’s Buchanan Bus Station, Newhouse Park and Ride, Harthill Services, Livingston Deer Park, Ratho Station, Ingliston Park and Ride, Corstorphine Drum Brae, Edinburgh Zoo, Haymarket Station, Edinburgh Princes Street, and Edinburgh Bus Station.
With comfortable coaches, free Wi-Fi, power sockets and guaranteed seating, FlixBus has Scotland’s highest TrustPilot rating in its industry.
FlixBus offers a comprehensive network across Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, Stirling, among others, as well as over 80 destinations in the UK.
