Foo Fighters announce huge Glasgow concert in 2024

It will be the first time that the band have performed in Glasgow in almost five years

Days after a powerful set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, the Foo Fighters have announced that they will perform in Glasgow at Hampden Park on June 17, 2024.

It will be the band’s second stop on their ‘Everything Or Nothing At All Tour’ where they will also be heading to Manchester, London, Cardiff and Birmingham with the general sale of tickets being released on Friday, June 30 at 9am. They will be supported by Courtney Barnett and Honeyblood during their performance in the city.

The band received a number of plaudits after their Glastonbury performance at the weekend with frontman Dave Grohl also appearing alongside The Pretenders and Guns N’ Roses on the Saturday after Foo Fighters made a surprise appearance at the festival having been booked under the pseudonym band name The Churnups.

It’s likely that had the Arctic Monkeys not managed their Friday night headline slot, then Foo Fighters would have stepped in to save the day but instead got the place going hours before then. More gigs will likely be announced for Hampden next year as Los Angeles rock band the Red Hot Chilli Peppers are still to play the venue at the end of next month.