Everything you need to know ahead of Guns N’ Roses at Bellahouston Park

It will be the first time that the California rock band have played in the city in over a decade

Hot on the heels of their Saturday night headline set at Glastonbury, American rockers Guns N’ Roses are in town to play the final of three gigs at Bellahouston Park which have taken place since last Friday as Muse and Arctic Monkeys have also graced the stage on the Southside of the city.

The band were originally meant to play in the city last July but had to cancel due to unspecified medical issues with fans set to be in for a treat during this gig.

What do I need for the gig?

Before heading to the stadium, fans must make sure that they have downloaded the Ticketmaster app and ensure that their tickets have loaded prior to arriving at the venue. No screenshots will be allowed of tickets so definitely make sure that they are working on your phone beforehand. Once you view your tickets in the Ticketmaster app, it is automatically saved so it’s always ready.

Ticket Scotland tickets as well as VIP and circle tickets are physical tickets which should have been posted to you.

What time do doors open and when will Guns N’ Roses start?

Gates at Bellahouston Park are to open at 4.30pm with English-American rock band The Pretenders providing the support before Guns N’ Roses take to the stage with there being a curfew of 11pm.

Can you take a bag with you?

Only bags A3 size or under (40x30cm) will be permitted into the park.

What items are prohibited?

No weapons

No drugs (You will be charged by the Police) “legal/herbal highs” are not permitted

No flares, fireworks or smoke emitting devices

No underage drinking ( Fake ID = confiscation & risk of ejection)

No drones, professional cameras, or cameras with removable lens

No glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (including hydration packs)

No folding or inflatable chairs

No laser pens

No selfie sticks/umbrellas/flags

No crowd surfing/circle pits. They are dangerous and cause harm across the full crowd

No food and drink

No throwing objects (including drinks)

No anti social behaviour - use the toilets

How regular is public transport to Bellahouston Park?

Bellahouston Park is serviced by three train stations which are Corkerhill, Dumbreck and Cardonald Station which are within a short walk of the venue. There is also a number of bus services which pass Bellahouston Park including the 9, 9A and 10 (First) and 38 (McGills) which drop off/pick-up at Paisley Road West.

Shuttle buses are also being provided by Happy bus from Buchanan Bus Station which will run every 15 minutes between 4pm and 6.30pm. It will take people back to the city centre between 10pm and midnight.

You can also jump on the underground to the gig which is around an eight minute walk from the venue with the last train leaving Ibrox underground station at 10.45pm.

Can I use cash at Bellahouston Park?

The event at Bellahouston Park is a cashless event. Contactless / card payments only.

Are all ages allowed at the concert?

No persons under 5 permitted.

Persons aged between 5-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 21 or over (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged between 5-15 years old).