Listed on Rightmove , this property would be a perfect family home that is an adaptable space with two double bedrooms as well as a dining room which could easily be converted.

One of the great benefits of this property is the location with it enjoying a prime spot in Glasgow’s West End. This is a truly superb location where you are spoiled for amenities here with Great Western Road, Hyndland Road and Byres Road providing an array of high quality restaurants, cafe’s, coffee shops and specialist food stores and boutiques. There is also great public transport nearby with the underground at Hillhead as well as regular bus services along Great Western Road and Hyndland train station.