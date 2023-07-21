Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Viaplay pull out of Scottish football deal to spark blackout fears
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

For Sale: Inside the prime located three bedroom apartment in Glasgow’s Hyndland for £340k

This luxury apartment is located in the West End of the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:22 BST

This delightful traditional apartment boasts many original features such as stripped, pine flooring throughout, leaded glasswork and period windows.

Listed on Rightmove, this property would be a perfect family home that is an adaptable space with two double bedrooms as well as a dining room which could easily be converted.

One of the great benefits of this property is the location with it enjoying a prime spot in Glasgow’s West End. This is a truly superb location where you are spoiled for amenities here with Great Western Road, Hyndland Road and Byres Road providing an array of high quality restaurants, cafe’s, coffee shops and specialist food stores and boutiques. There is also great public transport nearby with the underground at Hillhead as well as regular bus services along Great Western Road and Hyndland train station.

Property Summary

Location: Polwarth Street, Hyndland, Glasgow

Price: £340,000

Agent: MQ Estate Agents and Lettings, Covering Scotland

The front of the property on Polwarth Street.

1. Front

The front of the property on Polwarth Street.

A truly impressive and spacious lounge with large bay window which floods the room with natural light.

2. Living room

A truly impressive and spacious lounge with large bay window which floods the room with natural light.

There is several period features in the living room including cabinetry, panelling round the windows and original fireplace. It’s the perfect room for relaxing or entertaining.

3. Living room

There is several period features in the living room including cabinetry, panelling round the windows and original fireplace. It’s the perfect room for relaxing or entertaining.

The well equipped kitchen is to the rear of the property and comprises of a variety of base mounted units in a light finish with complementing work surfaces and a tiled splashback.

4. Kitchen

The well equipped kitchen is to the rear of the property and comprises of a variety of base mounted units in a light finish with complementing work surfaces and a tiled splashback.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:GlasgowWest EndPropertyRestaurantsCafeRightmove