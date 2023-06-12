For Sale: Impressive 4 bedroom detached property in Shawlands for £525k
This outstanding Glasgow property can be found on the Southside of the city
This gorgeous family home can be found in one of Glasgow Southside’s most sought after areas and is surrounded by beautfiul garden grounds that is quiet yet incredibly convenient.
Listed on Rightmove, this property has no shortage of space with a number of modern features after the home has undergone extensive improvements by the current owners.
There are a number of great amenities near this ideal family home such as Shawlands train station being close by. There is also a number of bars, restaurants and shops as well as popular Pollok Park and Queen’s Park which are great to head to on a sunny day.
Property Summary
Location: Hector Road, Shawlands, Glasgow
Price: £525,000
Agent: Rettie & Co, Shawlands