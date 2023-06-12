For Sale: Impressive 4 bedroom detached property in Shawlands for £525k

This outstanding Glasgow property can be found on the Southside of the city

This gorgeous family home can be found in one of Glasgow Southside’s most sought after areas and is surrounded by beautfiul garden grounds that is quiet yet incredibly convenient.

Listed on Rightmove, this property has no shortage of space with a number of modern features after the home has undergone extensive improvements by the current owners.

There are a number of great amenities near this ideal family home such as Shawlands train station being close by. There is also a number of bars, restaurants and shops as well as popular Pollok Park and Queen’s Park which are great to head to on a sunny day.

Property Summary

Location: Hector Road, Shawlands, Glasgow

Price: £525,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, Shawlands

1 . Front The front of the four bedroom property on Hector Road.

2 . Reception hallway Welcoming reception hallway with large and incredibly useful walk-in cupboard off.

3 . Lounge One of the most beautiful features of the lounge is the stunning bay window.

4 . Lounge The lounge also features surround, fabulous dual aspect and ornate cornicing.