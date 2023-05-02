In Pictures:15 of the longest standing ‘proper old-school’ pubs still in Glasgow’s Southside today - featuring The Star Bar, Queens Park Cafe, and more
Take us back to the days of classic pubs in Glasgow!
Glasgow’s Southside is one of the most authentic places in the city - and that’s exemplified no better than in the many traditional pubs in the south of the city.
The Southside pub scene has greatly expanded in the last 100 years - but that doesn’t mean some of the same old pubs aren’t still serving pints.
Join us as we take a trip down memory lane with 15 of the last-standing ‘proper’ old-school pubs of Glasgow’s Southside.
