In Pictures:15 of the longest standing ‘proper old-school’ pubs still in Glasgow’s Southside today - featuring The Star Bar, Queens Park Cafe, and more

Take us back to the days of classic pubs in Glasgow!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:24 BST

Glasgow’s Southside is one of the most authentic places in the city - and that’s exemplified no better than in the many traditional pubs in the south of the city.

The Southside pub scene has greatly expanded in the last 100 years - but that doesn’t mean some of the same old pubs aren’t still serving pints.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane with 15 of the last-standing ‘proper’ old-school pubs of Glasgow’s Southside.

1. Old Stag Inn

The Old Toll Bar is a must-visit - it’s one of the oldest pubs in Glasgow, and it retains it’s historic and stunning Victorian interior.

Described by CAMRA as ‘one of the most remarkable pub interiors in the UK’ - The Laurieston still features the near exact-same interiors as it did from its (circa) 1960 remodelling - with CAMRA remarking most on the pubs ‘island bar style'.

Another great choice for discerning southside dogs is The Allison Arms. Located on Pollokshaws Road, your dog will enjoy the relaxed atmosphere while you investigate their fridge stocked with a range of interesting and unusual bottled beers.

Another great choice for discerning southside dogs is The Allison Arms. Located on Pollokshaws Road, your dog will enjoy the relaxed atmosphere while you investigate their fridge stocked with a range of interesting and unusual bottled beers. Photo: Google Maps

