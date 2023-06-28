Register
For Sale: Inside the stunning three bedroom apartment in Glasgow’s Dowanhill for £499k

The apartment is found within a magnificent Grade ‘A’ listed ‘’Greek Thomson’ building

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:05 BST

This property would make a great home for a family in one of Glasgow’s most lavish places to live with this particular terrace being the most monumental and original of all the surrounding terraces.

Listed on Rightmove, there are several magnificent features about this apartment with the building having a most impressive period communal hallway with an original ‘terrazzo’ floor. Inside the property, it is generous in size with a pleasant outlook.

A number of transport links to the city centre are also readily available with there being nearby train stations and buses that will take you into town. Several shops and restaurants can also be found on Hyndland Road and Byres Road.

Property Summary

Location: Great Western Terrace, Dowanhill, Glasgow

Price: £499,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

The front of the Dowanhill property on Great Western Terrace.

1. Front

The front of the Dowanhill property on Great Western Terrace.

There is a security entry system to enter the property with a wonderful communal stairway with cupola channelling natural light all the way down to the foyer.

2. Entrance hallway

There is a security entry system to enter the property with a wonderful communal stairway with cupola channelling natural light all the way down to the foyer.

The front facing living room has two picture windows and is spacious in size.

3. Living room

The front facing living room has two picture windows and is spacious in size.

Other great features of the living room is delicate cornice work and focal point period fireplace with living flame gas fire insert.

4. Living room

Other great features of the living room is delicate cornice work and focal point period fireplace with living flame gas fire insert.

