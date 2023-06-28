For Sale: Inside the stunning three bedroom apartment in Glasgow’s Dowanhill for £499k
The apartment is found within a magnificent Grade ‘A’ listed ‘’Greek Thomson’ building
This property would make a great home for a family in one of Glasgow’s most lavish places to live with this particular terrace being the most monumental and original of all the surrounding terraces.
Listed on Rightmove, there are several magnificent features about this apartment with the building having a most impressive period communal hallway with an original ‘terrazzo’ floor. Inside the property, it is generous in size with a pleasant outlook.
A number of transport links to the city centre are also readily available with there being nearby train stations and buses that will take you into town. Several shops and restaurants can also be found on Hyndland Road and Byres Road.
Property Summary
Location: Great Western Terrace, Dowanhill, Glasgow
Price: £499,000
Agent: Rettie & Co, West End