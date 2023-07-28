Register
For Sale: Inside the stunning three bedroom terraced home in Glasgow’s Jordanhill for £419,000

This property is found in one of the most desirable areas to live in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:55 BST

This incredible blonde sandstone mid terrace family home is found in list one Jordanhill catchment area and positioned within an attractive terrace which lies between Woodend Drive and Munro Road.

Listed on Rightmove, the property is presented beautifully with it having appealing features throughout. The generously sized living room is the centre of attention as it opens into a modern fitted kitchen as well the stunning well maintained rear garden.

One fo the benefits of this property is the location as it is near Jordanhill station and Crow Road with the Clyde Tunnel also being easily accessible meaning that the city centre is easily accessed by car or public transport. Shops can be found near at Broomhill, Anniesland and Byres Road with there also being a great selection of bars and restaurants.

Property Summary

Location: Austen Road, Jordanhill, Glasgow

Price: £419,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

1. Front

The front of the property on Austen Road.

2. Living room

Good sized living room with three front facing windows, light neutral decoration and shelved wall press cupboard.

3. Living room

Focal point of the living room is the fire surround with marble hearth and insert living flame gas fire, and broad plank, oak effect laminate floor coverings.

4. Lounge

There is plenty of space for a dining table in the living room with the open plan design leading straight into the kitchen.

