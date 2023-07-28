This incredible blonde sandstone mid terrace family home is found in list one Jordanhill catchment area and positioned within an attractive terrace which lies between Woodend Drive and Munro Road.

Listed on Rightmove , the property is presented beautifully with it having appealing features throughout. The generously sized living room is the centre of attention as it opens into a modern fitted kitchen as well the stunning well maintained rear garden.

One fo the benefits of this property is the location as it is near Jordanhill station and Crow Road with the Clyde Tunnel also being easily accessible meaning that the city centre is easily accessed by car or public transport. Shops can be found near at Broomhill, Anniesland and Byres Road with there also being a great selection of bars and restaurants.