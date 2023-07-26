Just how expensive is it to buy a home in Glasgow? We have analysed all the house prices in across Glasgow from Jordanhill to Easterhouse to find out.

Glasgow is the 17th most expensive place to live in Scotland, out of 32 council areas, with the median house price in Glasgow at £170,100 based on house sales in 2022.

Average property prices in some Scottish neighbourhoods are a staggering 16 times more expensive than in others, official figures show.

While Glasgow didn’t make the top 10 for the highest house prices in Scotland - East Renfrewshire with its affluent Glasgow-adjacent suburbs like Giffnock and Newton Mearns was named the most expensive council area in Scotland to buy a home. East Renfrewshire was the council area with the highest average property prices in 2022, with the average home costing £275,000, far higher than the Scottish average of £180,000.

Edinburgh was ranked second, with an average property price of £265,000. East Lothian was the third most expensive council area to buy in, with properties costing £262,995 on average. Inverclyde was the cheapest council area to buy a property in 2022, with the average price coming in at just £95,000, according to the new data published by the Scottish Government.

The figures also revealed average house prices for more than 1,000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were even more pronounced. The neighbourhoods, officially known as ‘intermediate zones’, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households. These zones are district areas in Glasgow, like Easterhouse Central, Drumchapel North and Dowanhill.

At a neighbourhood level, the three most exclusive areas in Scotland could all be found in the capital. Murrayfield and Ravelston was the most expensive area to buy, with the average property costing £657,000 – 16 times greater than Greenock Upper Central in Inverclyde which had an average property price of £40,000.

Here we reveal the most expensive neighbourhoods to move to in Glasgow, based on the median house price in 2022. Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales. The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

1 . Kelvinside and Jordanhill Kelvinside and Jordanhill is the most expensive neighbourhood in Glasgow, with a median house price of £405,375 and 174 property sales in 2022.

2 . Dowanhill Dowanhill is the second most expensive neighbourhood in Glasgow - with a median house price of £390,015 and 137 house sales in 2022.

3 . North Kelvinside North Kelvinside (or North Kelvin as it’s otherwise known) is the third most expensive neighbourhood in Glasgow - with a median house price of £360,500 and 119 home sales in 2022.

4 . Victoria Park Victoria Park is the fourth most expensive neighbourhood in Glasgow - with a median property price of £330,000 and 49 houses sold in 2022.