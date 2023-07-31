This impressive apartment is naturally bright and has a comfortable feel which is in a highly sought after area of the city which would make the perfect home for first timer buyers or a student studying at the nearby University of Glasgow.

One of the great benefits of this property is the location with it being so close to Argyle Street in the heart of Finnieston which has a selection of popular restaurants and bars. Being so close to Kelvingrove Park is also a great bonus meaning you can retreat to one of Glasgow’s favourite outdoor spaces whenever you choose.