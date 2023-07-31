For Sale: Inside the superb one bedroom apartment in Glasgow’s Finnieston for £149,000
This impressive property is found directly opposite Kelvingrove Park in the highly popular and particularly convenient Finnieston area
This impressive apartment is naturally bright and has a comfortable feel which is in a highly sought after area of the city which would make the perfect home for first timer buyers or a student studying at the nearby University of Glasgow.
Listed on Rightmove, this home is spacious in size with a fantastic lounge, kitchen and bedroom spaces as well as a three-piece bathroom.
One of the great benefits of this property is the location with it being so close to Argyle Street in the heart of Finnieston which has a selection of popular restaurants and bars. Being so close to Kelvingrove Park is also a great bonus meaning you can retreat to one of Glasgow’s favourite outdoor spaces whenever you choose.
Property Summary
Location: Gray Street, Finnieston, Glasgow
Price: £149,000
Agent: Rettie & Co, West End