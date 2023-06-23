Register
For Sale: Inside the superb two bedroom flat in one of Glasgow’s most sought after areas for £175k

This traditional first floor flat can be found in the East End of the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:17 BST

This property would make a great home for both families or young professionals working in or near Glasgow city centre with the value of the flat likely to go up in years to come due to the popularity of the area.

Listed on Rightmove, one of the great features about this flat is the newly re-fitted features which can be seen in both the kitchen and bathroom with both bedrooms also having adequate space.

A number of transport links to the city centre are also readily available with there being nearby train stations and buses that will take you into the city centre. A number of shops and restaurants can also be found on Alexandra Parade with the city centre being within a 20-30 minute walk.

Property Summary

Location: Wood Street, Dennistoun, G31 3BY

Price: £174,950

Agent: Keys Estate Agents, Glasgow

The front of the property on Wood Street in Dennistoun.

1. Front

The front of the property on Wood Street in Dennistoun.

Inside the bright and spacious living room.

2. Living room

Inside the bright and spacious living room.

The modern re-fitted kitchen which has several built-in appliances.

3. Kitchen

The modern re-fitted kitchen which has several built-in appliances.

One of the great features about the living room is the bay windows.

4. Living room

One of the great features about the living room is the bay windows.

Page 1 of 4
