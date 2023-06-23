This traditional first floor flat can be found in the East End of the city

This property would make a great home for both families or young professionals working in or near Glasgow city centre with the value of the flat likely to go up in years to come due to the popularity of the area.

Listed on Rightmove, one of the great features about this flat is the newly re-fitted features which can be seen in both the kitchen and bathroom with both bedrooms also having adequate space.

A number of transport links to the city centre are also readily available with there being nearby train stations and buses that will take you into the city centre. A number of shops and restaurants can also be found on Alexandra Parade with the city centre being within a 20-30 minute walk.

Property Summary

Location: Wood Street, Dennistoun, G31 3BY

Price: £174,950

Agent: Keys Estate Agents, Glasgow

1 . Front The front of the property on Wood Street in Dennistoun.

2 . Living room Inside the bright and spacious living room.

3 . Kitchen The modern re-fitted kitchen which has several built-in appliances.

4 . Living room One of the great features about the living room is the bay windows.