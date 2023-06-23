For Sale: Inside the superb two bedroom flat in one of Glasgow’s most sought after areas for £175k
This traditional first floor flat can be found in the East End of the city
This property would make a great home for both families or young professionals working in or near Glasgow city centre with the value of the flat likely to go up in years to come due to the popularity of the area.
Listed on Rightmove, one of the great features about this flat is the newly re-fitted features which can be seen in both the kitchen and bathroom with both bedrooms also having adequate space.
A number of transport links to the city centre are also readily available with there being nearby train stations and buses that will take you into the city centre. A number of shops and restaurants can also be found on Alexandra Parade with the city centre being within a 20-30 minute walk.
Property Summary
Location: Wood Street, Dennistoun, G31 3BY
Price: £174,950
Agent: Keys Estate Agents, Glasgow