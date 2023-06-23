The history of Glasgow: 1000 years of Glaswegian history in 30 buildings still standing in the city today
Glasgow is an ancient city with some of the greatest architecture in the world - but did you know many of these ancient feats of engineering are still standing today?
The history of Glasgow stretches back all the way back to the sixth century - reportedly when St Mungo set up the settlement of Glasgow as a religous centre - we wanted to explore how Glasgow has evolved through the millennium by tracking our feats of architecture.
Just as you can tell the history of a tree by counting it’s rings, you can count the history and culture of a city through it’s longest standing and proudest buildings - and Glasgow is in no short supply of stupendous and awe-inspiring structures.
From the ancient religous Glasgow Cathedral to the victorian industrial Finnieston Crane - these 30 structures should give an insight into the city of Glasgow when they were built.
Whether the city was in the midst of the merchant boom from Atlantic trade, or under a thick cloud of smog as workers toiled away upon the Clyde - architecture has always been of high importance to the people of Glasgow.
Take a journey through 1000 years of Glasgow history with us as we look back at 30 buildings still standing in the city today in chronological order.