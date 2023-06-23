Register
The history of Glasgow: 1000 years of Glaswegian history in 30 buildings still standing in the city today

Glasgow is an ancient city with some of the greatest architecture in the world - but did you know many of these ancient feats of engineering are still standing today?

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:20 BST

The history of Glasgow stretches back all the way back to the sixth century - reportedly when St Mungo set up the settlement of Glasgow as a religous centre - we wanted to explore how Glasgow has evolved through the millennium by tracking our feats of architecture.

Just as you can tell the history of a tree by counting it’s rings, you can count the history and culture of a city through it’s longest standing and proudest buildings - and Glasgow is in no short supply of stupendous and awe-inspiring structures.

From the ancient religous Glasgow Cathedral to the victorian industrial Finnieston Crane - these 30 structures should give an insight into the city of Glasgow when they were built.

Whether the city was in the midst of the merchant boom from Atlantic trade, or under a thick cloud of smog as workers toiled away upon the Clyde - architecture has always been of high importance to the people of Glasgow.

Take a journey through 1000 years of Glasgow history with us as we look back at 30 buildings still standing in the city today in chronological order.

Glasgow was built around the Cathedral - making it one of, if not the first building to ever be built in what would become Glasgow. The cities Cathedral is described as ‘one of the finest buildings of the 1200s to survive in mainland Scotland.’ The building and extension of the cathedral took place over decades, with different renovations occuring in different centuries. Building fabric from Bishop Jocelin’s time (1174–99) is still standing. He is recorded as ‘gloriously enlarging’ his cathedral in 1181. Fragments from the previous cathedral have also been found.

1. Glasgow Cathedral (~1136)

Crookston Castle was built by the Stewarts of Darnley around 1400, this unusual castle is set within earthworks constructed in the 1100s. Extensively repaired following a siege in 1544. The only surviving medieval castle in the City of Glasgow, it stands as a reminder of the area’s former rural character. (Pic Historic Environment Scotland)

2. Crookston Castle (~1400)

Provan Hall (also known over time as Provanhall, Hall of Provan and ‘Hall Mailings) is a historic place composed of two buildings built about the 15th century and situated in Auchinlea Park, Easterhouse, Glasgow.

3. Provan Hall (~1450)

The manse known as Provand’s Lordship which was built about 1471, by Andrew Muirhead (Bishop of Glasgow from 1455-73), whose Coat of Arms can be seen on the southside of the building.

4. Provands Lordship(1471)

