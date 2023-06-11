Register
For Sale: Outstanding 2 bedroom modern flat in Strathbungo for £209k

This impressive Glasgow property can be found on the Southside of the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 11th Jun 2023, 12:44 BST

This ground floor flat can be found in one of Glasgow Southside’s most popular areas to live in which is situated within a blonde sandstone tenement building.

Listed on Rightmove, one of the other great features about this flat is the original features such as the ceiling and period style fireplace. It is spacious in size and lies adjacent to Queens Park and offers bright and airy accommodation.

There are a number of great amenities near this Strathbungo home such as great train and bus links into the city centre as well as popular bars, restaurants and shops. Having Queen’s Park so near is also a great bonus on sunny days.

Property Summary

Location: Pollokshaws Road , Flat 0/2 , Strathbungo , Glasgow , G41 2AX

Price: £209,000

Agent: Clyde Property, Shawlands

The front of the property on Pollokshaws Road.

1. Front

The front of the property on Pollokshaws Road.

The lounge is front facing and spacious with bright views.

2. Sitting room

The lounge is front facing and spacious with bright views.

One of the other great features about the lounge is the walk-in storage cupboard.

3. Sitting room

One of the other great features about the lounge is the walk-in storage cupboard.

There are some great unique features about this property.

4. Ceiling

There are some great unique features about this property.

