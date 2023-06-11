For Sale: Outstanding 2 bedroom modern flat in Strathbungo for £209k

This impressive Glasgow property can be found on the Southside of the city

This ground floor flat can be found in one of Glasgow Southside’s most popular areas to live in which is situated within a blonde sandstone tenement building.

Listed on Rightmove, one of the other great features about this flat is the original features such as the ceiling and period style fireplace. It is spacious in size and lies adjacent to Queens Park and offers bright and airy accommodation.

There are a number of great amenities near this Strathbungo home such as great train and bus links into the city centre as well as popular bars, restaurants and shops. Having Queen’s Park so near is also a great bonus on sunny days.

Property Summary

Location: Pollokshaws Road , Flat 0/2 , Strathbungo , Glasgow , G41 2AX

Price: £209,000

Agent: Clyde Property, Shawlands

1 . Front The front of the property on Pollokshaws Road.

2 . Sitting room The lounge is front facing and spacious with bright views.

3 . Sitting room One of the other great features about the lounge is the walk-in storage cupboard.

4 . Ceiling There are some great unique features about this property.