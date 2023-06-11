For Sale: Outstanding 2 bedroom modern flat in Strathbungo for £209k
This impressive Glasgow property can be found on the Southside of the city
This ground floor flat can be found in one of Glasgow Southside’s most popular areas to live in which is situated within a blonde sandstone tenement building.
Listed on Rightmove, one of the other great features about this flat is the original features such as the ceiling and period style fireplace. It is spacious in size and lies adjacent to Queens Park and offers bright and airy accommodation.
There are a number of great amenities near this Strathbungo home such as great train and bus links into the city centre as well as popular bars, restaurants and shops. Having Queen’s Park so near is also a great bonus on sunny days.
Property Summary
Location: Pollokshaws Road , Flat 0/2 , Strathbungo , Glasgow , G41 2AX
Price: £209,000
Agent: Clyde Property, Shawlands