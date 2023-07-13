Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Leon Balogun seals shock Rangers return as defender pens one-year deal
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Celtic captain Callum McGregor signs bumper new five-year contract
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

For Sale: Outstanding 3 bedroom stunning duplex in Park Circus for £750k

This luxurious Glasgow property is in the West End of the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:57 BST

This magnificent first and second floor conversion within this imposing A listed blonde sandstone townhouse, built circa 1872 is a great family home in Glasgow’s ever-popular park district.

Listed on Rightmove, this generous accommodation extends to 2,702 square feet with stylish interior throughout, retaining a wealth of period features. Its three bedroom spaces are generous in size with the master bedroom having a stunning en-suite bathroom.

The property is located within a short walk of Kelvingrove Park with it also having great access to the city centre, West End and Glasgow’s M8 motorway.

Property Summary

Location: First Floor 6 Park Circus Place, Park, G3 6AN

Price: £750,000

Agent: Corum, West End

The front of the three bedroom duplex property in Park Circus Place.

1. Front

The front of the three bedroom duplex property in Park Circus Place.

One of the standout features about this property is the twin fireplaces.

2. Living room

One of the standout features about this property is the twin fireplaces.

The living room also features herringbone oak flooring as well as a wealth of period features.

3. Living room

The living room also features herringbone oak flooring as well as a wealth of period features.

The L shaped drawing room is generous in size and has plenty of space for a dining table.

4. Living room

The L shaped drawing room is generous in size and has plenty of space for a dining table.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:GlasgowWest EndPropertyRightmove