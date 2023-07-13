For Sale: Outstanding 3 bedroom stunning duplex in Park Circus for £750k
This luxurious Glasgow property is in the West End of the city
This magnificent first and second floor conversion within this imposing A listed blonde sandstone townhouse, built circa 1872 is a great family home in Glasgow’s ever-popular park district.
Listed on Rightmove, this generous accommodation extends to 2,702 square feet with stylish interior throughout, retaining a wealth of period features. Its three bedroom spaces are generous in size with the master bedroom having a stunning en-suite bathroom.
The property is located within a short walk of Kelvingrove Park with it also having great access to the city centre, West End and Glasgow’s M8 motorway.
Property Summary
Location: First Floor 6 Park Circus Place, Park, G3 6AN
Price: £750,000
Agent: Corum, West End