For Sale: Outstanding 3 bedroom stunning duplex in Park Circus for £750k

This luxurious Glasgow property is in the West End of the city

This magnificent first and second floor conversion within this imposing A listed blonde sandstone townhouse, built circa 1872 is a great family home in Glasgow’s ever-popular park district.

Listed on Rightmove, this generous accommodation extends to 2,702 square feet with stylish interior throughout, retaining a wealth of period features. Its three bedroom spaces are generous in size with the master bedroom having a stunning en-suite bathroom.

The property is located within a short walk of Kelvingrove Park with it also having great access to the city centre, West End and Glasgow’s M8 motorway.

Property Summary

Location: First Floor 6 Park Circus Place, Park, G3 6AN

Price: £750,000

Agent: Corum, West End

1 . Front The front of the three bedroom duplex property in Park Circus Place.

2 . Living room One of the standout features about this property is the twin fireplaces.

3 . Living room The living room also features herringbone oak flooring as well as a wealth of period features.

4 . Living room The L shaped drawing room is generous in size and has plenty of space for a dining table.