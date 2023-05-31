Register
Popular Byres Road cheesemongers listed for sale after 13 years in business

George Mewes built the brand from the ground-up, establishing his Glasgow store in 2010

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 31st May 2023, 10:36 BST

A popular cheese artisan cheesemonger in the West End has been listed for sale.

Marketed by specialist business property adviser Christie & Co, both George Mewes Cheese outlets in Edinburgh and Glasgow have been listed for sale.

George Mewes Cheese was first established in 2010 when former chef, George opened his Glasgow store, followed by a store in Edinburgh in 2015.

Since then George has built an award-winning business which sources the finest cheeses from Britain and Europe, working closely with Hervé Mons, a top affineur based in France, and British affineur Neal’s Yard Dairy of London.

As well as the retail business, George Mewes Cheese has built a reputation as a leading wholesaler, supplying cheeses to prestigious Scottish hotels and restaurants.

The popular Byres Road cheesemonger has been listed for saleThe popular Byres Road cheesemonger has been listed for sale
George Mewes Glasgow is situated on the cosmopolitan and eclectic Byres Road in the West End, while George Mewes Edinburgh is located on Dean Park Street, in Stockbridge.

Liam Bain, Business Agent at Christie & Co’s Scottish Retail team, said:“I am excited to assist George with selling the business he has worked tirelessly to build over the last 13 years.

“With two fantastic sites in Edinburgh and Glasgow, I’m sure this will pique the interest of business owners and entrepreneurs across both retail and hospitality sectors and beyond.”

