A stunning flat off Great Western Road was listed for sale last month

A ground floor flat on Devonshire Terrace has been listed for sale last month on October 27 for offers over £675,000.

Designed by renowned architect James Thomson (not be confused with Alexander ‘The Greek’ Thomson) - the stone-built building was constructed circa.1883 in Glasgow’s West End. The flat for sale comprises the primary ground floor apartment.

The property has been ‘meticulously restored and maintained’ and was once the home of Adam Teacher, son of William Teacher, the founder of Teacher’s Highland Cream whisky, whose motif can still be seen in the impressive communal entrance hall. The home is full of stunning original features including extraordinary painted ceilings and intricate gilded cornice work, stained glass, marble and carved timber fireplaces, beautiful full height sash and case windows and incredible chandelier light fittings.

Spanning the ground and mezzanine level, the property extends to 2288 sq ft and begins with a spacious drawing room with sliding doors opening into the studio/ potential third bedroom.

A hallway links through to the contemporary kitchen which has an assortment of appliances including a range cooker, plenty of high and low level cabinetry, black granite worktops, an island unit and charming window seat along with a cosy electric woodburning stove. A spiral staircase off the kitchen leads upstairs to the mezzanine level. The principal bedroom that is positioned to the front of the property is a mirror image of the studio room opposite. This spectacular room benefits from an en suite shower room and displays some of the ‘finest features’ in the property.

The spiral staircase leads up to a hallway and the second bedroom/office space which has en suite bathroom with floor to ceiling marble and a freestanding teak slipper bath lined in copper.

1 . Communal Hall

2 . Devonshire Gardens An external view of the property

3 . Devonshire Gardens The Living room of the property