For Sale: Stunning 4 bedroom luxury apartment in Hyndland for £735k

This impressive Glasgow property is on the West End of the city

This property is a great family home in one of Glasgow’s most sought after areas to live in which has a lot of character and original features.

Listed on Rightmove, one of the other great features about this apartment is the spacious family sitting room that leads to the dining kitchen which is a bright open space.

A number of train stations can also be found near to the property with a number of shops and restaurants on both Great Western Road and Byres Road.

Property Summary

Location: Westbourne Gardens, Hyndland, Glasgow

Price: £735,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

1 . Front The elegant front entrance with grand pillar, stone steps an outer communal vestibule with panelled storm doors

2 . Sitting room The lovely, spacious family sitting room to rear with double windows,

3 . Fireplace The focal point of the sitting room is the fireplace with living flame gas fire.

4 . Sitting room Contained within the sitting room is quality wooden flooring and door through to the dining kitchen.