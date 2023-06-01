For Sale: Stunning 4 bedroom luxury apartment in Hyndland for £735k
This impressive Glasgow property is on the West End of the city
This property is a great family home in one of Glasgow’s most sought after areas to live in which has a lot of character and original features.
Listed on Rightmove, one of the other great features about this apartment is the spacious family sitting room that leads to the dining kitchen which is a bright open space.
A number of train stations can also be found near to the property with a number of shops and restaurants on both Great Western Road and Byres Road.
Property Summary
Location: Westbourne Gardens, Hyndland, Glasgow
Price: £735,000
Agent: Rettie & Co, West End