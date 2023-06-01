Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Ange Postecoglou shuts down Celtic exit talk amid Tottenham job links
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

For Sale: Stunning 4 bedroom luxury apartment in Hyndland for £735k

This impressive Glasgow property is on the West End of the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:22 BST

This property is a great family home in one of Glasgow’s most sought after areas to live in which has a lot of character and original features.

Listed on Rightmove, one of the other great features about this apartment is the spacious family sitting room that leads to the dining kitchen which is a bright open space.

A number of train stations can also be found near to the property with a number of shops and restaurants on both Great Western Road and Byres Road.

Property Summary

Location: Westbourne Gardens, Hyndland, Glasgow

Price: £735,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

Undefined: gallery
The elegant front entrance with grand pillar, stone steps an outer communal vestibule with panelled storm doors

1. Front

The elegant front entrance with grand pillar, stone steps an outer communal vestibule with panelled storm doors

The lovely, spacious family sitting room to rear with double windows,

2. Sitting room

The lovely, spacious family sitting room to rear with double windows,

The focal point of the sitting room is the fireplace with living flame gas fire.

3. Fireplace

The focal point of the sitting room is the fireplace with living flame gas fire.

Contained within the sitting room is quality wooden flooring and door through to the dining kitchen.

4. Sitting room

Contained within the sitting room is quality wooden flooring and door through to the dining kitchen.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:GlasgowPropertyWest EndRightmoveSaleRestaurants