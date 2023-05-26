The luxurious new homes have flowing living spaces with this property including a fitness and games room on the ground floor of the property with their being a spacious south facing rear garden at the back along with a double integral garage. Listed on Rightmove, one of the other great features of this villa is the kitchen which is at the heart of the house with an adjoining sunroom that leads to the raised balcony. This property is known as the MACKINTOSH and is plot number eight amongst the other homes.