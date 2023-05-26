For Sale: Stunning new 5 bedroom luxury detached villa in Newton Mearns with games and fitness room for £1.28m
This stunning Glasgow property is on the Southside of the city
This new property is part of a exclusive development of 12 five-bedroom detached villas in Sandringham Gate with new residents being able to move in this summer.
The luxurious new homes have flowing living spaces with this property including a fitness and games room on the ground floor of the property with their being a spacious south facing rear garden at the back along with a double integral garage. Listed on Rightmove, one of the other great features of this villa is the kitchen which is at the heart of the house with an adjoining sunroom that leads to the raised balcony. This property is known as the MACKINTOSH and is plot number eight amongst the other homes.
A number of train stations can also be found near to the property with a number of top schools also in the area as well as shops.
Property Summary
Location: Mearns Road, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, G77 5HN
Price: £1,279,995
Agent: Springfield M & M Homes