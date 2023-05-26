Register
For Sale: Stunning new 5 bedroom luxury detached villa in Newton Mearns with games and fitness room for £1.28m

This stunning Glasgow property is on the Southside of the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 26th May 2023, 12:28 BST

This new property is part of a exclusive development of 12 five-bedroom detached villas in Sandringham Gate with new residents being able to move in this summer.

The luxurious new homes have flowing living spaces with this property including a fitness and games room on the ground floor of the property with their being a spacious south facing rear garden at the back along with a double integral garage. Listed on Rightmove, one of the other great features of this villa is the kitchen which is at the heart of the house with an adjoining sunroom that leads to the raised balcony. This property is known as the MACKINTOSH and is plot number eight amongst the other homes.

A number of train stations can also be found near to the property with a number of top schools also in the area as well as shops.

Property Summary

Location: Mearns Road, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, G77 5HN

Price: £1,279,995

Agent: Springfield M & M Homes

The front of the five-bedroom luxury detached villa.

1. Front

The front of the five-bedroom luxury detached villa.

The heart of this home is the large kitchen with its adjoining sunroom

2. Kitchen

The heart of this home is the large kitchen with its adjoining sunroom

Impeccably designed Nolte Kitchens with Neff appliances.

3. Kitchen

Impeccably designed Nolte Kitchens with Neff appliances.

The sunroom is a great place to relax.

4. Sunroom

The sunroom is a great place to relax.

