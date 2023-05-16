TRNSMT named among the best value UK festivals this summer

Festival season is now fast approaching with a number of different acts set to perform in Glasgow over the summer months with TRNSMT being one of the best value festivals which you can get along to.

This year the festival includes a line-up of Pulp, George Ezra, Sam Fender, Kasabian, The 1975 and Kasabian amongst others. It will be the sixth time that the festival is held in the city and over the years it has been a huge hit with locals with acts such as Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and Liam Gallagher having previously headlined the main stage in Glasgow Green.

It’s not cheap to get along to gigs these days but in contrast to other events, TRNSMT has been named as one of the top five best-value festivals this summer by Savoo who analysed the most popular music festivals in the UK and Europe, comparing the price of a full festival ticket with the average cost of watching the top five headliners individually, to find out the estimated value of how much festival-goers can save by attending each festival.

Music fans enjoying the TRNSMT Festival in 2022 - one of the music festivals set to return this year.