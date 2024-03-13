Declan Preston and Keller Williams listed a 2-bedroom flat in the historic Art Deco Beresford building yesterday, March 12, for offers over £190,000.

Formerly student accomodation for Strathclyde and before that a hotel, the building has been at the centre of Glasgow's cultural happenings. Recently the building has seen a comprehensive refurbishment program, including roof works and rendering the full exterior to its 'former glory'.

Sauchiehall Street is also seeing major renovations, despite all appearances at the moment, Glasgow City Council hope to have a much more presentable city centre avenue in the years to come. Originally designed and built in 1938 as a hotel, accommodating visitors coming to the city for the The Empire Exhibition. The building was converted into 112 residential apartments in 2006 and offers a wealth of art deco features.

The apartment itself has open plan living/dining/kitchen 2 large double bedrooms, the master benefitting from an en-suite, and is bright with high ceilings making the space feel 'expansive and airy.'

There is also fitted storage, and a modern bathroom suite. The entrance to the flat from the walkway overlooks a 'striking' resident’s courtyard area, and no wall space is wasted with its underfloor heating system. It occupies an incredibly convenient location with all the amenities of the city centre as well as Finnieston and the West End.

Ever wondered what a flat inside the Beresford Building was like? Take a look below as we show you a virtual tour of one of the flats for sale in the Art Deco space.

1 . Beresford Building

2 . Entrance Vestibule

3 . Courtyard view

4 . Open plan lounge